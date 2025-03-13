2025 softball preview: Marquette hoping experience equals solid spring

Marquette pitcher Taylor Cuchra lets go of a pitch to Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell last season in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Marquette softball team, this year led by first-year coach Curtiss Johnson, brings back a wealth of experience coming off a 17-8 season a year ago.

“We have a lot of experience back with six seniors, all of them playing in big games in their careers, but also a couple of sophomores that also saw significant time for us last season,” Johnson said. “We have a great group of athletes that seem very hungry to succeed.”

The Crusaders return their top two pitchers, senior Taylor Cuchra and sophomore Hunter Hopkins, the latter or whom starred at shortstop when not in the circle.

Cuchra was unanimous as a Times All-Area first-team selection last year, combining a .471 batting average, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs with a 12-6 pitching record, 2.55 ERA and 103 strikeouts. She was also an All-Tri-County Conference first-teamer and Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A third-team pick.

Hopkins, also a Times All-Area first-team selection, posted a .483 batting average while also stealing 19 bases. She was an All-Tri-County Conference second-teamer and ICA 1A All-State third-team pick.

“Taylor has been outstanding for us the past three years, and I expect another great year from her this year,” Johnson said. “Hunter came in last year as a freshman and pitched very well, and this year we have three freshmen who are going to get a chance to see how they can do.

“We have five girls who can throw strikes and are all different in certain ways.”

Marquette also returns seniors Avery Durdan (1B/OF, .405, 2 HR, 26 RBI), Makayla Backos (2B, .402, 3 HR, 28 RBI), Kealey Rick (LF, .324, 3 HR, 22 RBI), Caleigh Rick (3B) and Payton Anderson (CF).

Marquette's Makayla Backos forces out St. Bede's Maci Kelly while throwing to first base in a game last season in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Sophomore catcher Kelsey Cuchra was an All-Area second-team member after hitting .427 with three homers and 27 RBIs.

“Kelsey really played well for us last year, but I really think with catching almost every inning for us, just that experience is really going to show this season,” Johnson said. “I’m expecting her to really step up and be a vocal leader, and she’s already shown that in the last week or so of practices.”

The Marquette roster rounds out with sophomores Taylor Gamons (1B/RF), Emily Ryan-Adair (CF), and freshmen Savannah Erickson (P/INF/OF), Lily Brewer (P/INF/OF) and Kinley Rock (P/3B).

Marquette has put together 10 consecutive winning seasons and won five Class 1A regional championships over that span – all of them, interestingly enough, coming in odd-numbered years. Three of those seasons (2017, 2021 and 2023) the Crusaders also claimed sectional championships.

The 2025 Marquette Academy softball team opens the season Monday hosting Lexington at June Gross Field in Ottawa, then is at Kewanee on Tuesday and at Streator on Thursday.