March 12, 2025
Holy Family seventh grade volleyball team advances to state

By Shaw Local News Network
The Oglesby Holy Family volleyball team qualified for the IESA Class 1A state tournament. The Crusaders defeated Cornell 25-17, 25-23 in the sectional championship. Holy Family (20-1) plays Normal Epiphany (20-3) in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Clinton Junior High. Pictured, front row (from left) Chloe Short, Raegan Entwistle, Sadie Sticka, Creek Williams and Lovelyn Beck. Back row: Assistant Molly Kasperski, oach- Michelle Olson, Sierra Biagioni, Kaitlynn Olson, Eva Postula, Elyse Grubich, Marley Bird, Callie Hanson and assistant Christina Hanson.

