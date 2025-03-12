Holy Family seventh grade volleyball team advances to state

The Oglesby Holy Family seventh grade volleyball team qualified for the IESA Class 1A state tournament. The Crusaders defeated Cornell 25-17, 25-23 in the sectional championship. Holy Family (20-1) plays Normal Epiphany (20-3) in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Clinton Junior High. Pictured, front row (from left) Chloe Short, Raegan Entwistle, Sadie Sticka, Creek Williams and Lovelyn Beck. Back row: Assistant Molly Kasperski, oach- Michelle Olson, Sierra Biagioni, Kaitlynn Olson, Eva Postula, Elyse Grubich, Marley Bird, Callie Hanson and assistant Christina Hanson. (Photo provided by Mimi Borio)