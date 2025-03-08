IVCC softball ‘ready to compete’ with 11-player roster

Ava Lambert throws to first base during a game her senior year at La Salle-Peru last spring. Lambert will play second base and also do some pitching as a freshman at IVCC. (Scott Anderson)

The IVCC softball team only has 11 players on the roster this season, but that hasn’t limited expectations for the Eagles.

“We want to compete for the Arrowhead Conference championship,” IVCC coach Cory Tomasson said. “We have a really small team this year, but they are all on the same page and are ready to compete.”

With the low numbers, the Eagles will rely on versatility.

“We have a pretty athletic team this year,” Tomasson said. “We have players who can play multiple positions.”

Freshmen Kylee Moore, a Putnam County graduate, and Cassie Zimmerman will play catcher, while Zimmerman also will see time at first base along with freshman Shanna Peterson.

La Salle-Peru alumnae Ava Lambert, a sophomore, and freshman Streator grad Shae Simons will man second base, sophomore Emma Augustine, a Streator alum, will be the shortstop and sophomore Maddy Pangrcic, an L-P graduate, will handle third base.

Moore, Simons, Peterson, sophomore L-P alum Avah Moriarty and sophomore Seneca grad Callee Bauer will all see time in then outfield.

Putnam County alumni Kara Starkey, a sophomore, and Paxton Stunkel, a freshman, will be utility players when they’re not in the pitching circle.

Simons and Peterson, both freshmen, will be the team’s primary starting pitchers, while Starkey, Stunkel and Lambert also will log innings. Starkey made 11 appearances last season, pitching 28⅓ innings. She had a 3-1 record with three saves and a 4.69 ERA.

Offensively, Augustine and Simons will be at the top of the lineup. Augustine hit .321 last season with a .345 on-base percentage, 26 runs, 16 RBIs, two home runs, three triples and three doubles.

“We really do not have a true leadoff hitter, but Emma Augustine seems to be the best fit for us in that spot,” Tomasson said. “She is a contact hitter who makes really good contact and has a good eye. Shae Simons is a natural No. 2 hitter with her ability to bunt well and make strong contact to all fields.”

Pangrcic, Zimmerman and Peterson will provide pop in the middle of the order. Pangrcic led the team last year with a .431 batting average, 38 RBIs, 12 doubles and six home runs while also scoring 30 runs.

“They all hit well in the fall,” Tomasson said. “They have power and use the entire field.”

The Eagles open the season with a March 10-13 trip to Clermont, Florida, where they will play six games.