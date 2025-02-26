February 26, 2025
Bureau Valley girls earn Lincoln Trail Conference honors

Libby Endress named to second team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley placed three girls basketball players on the Lincoln Trail All-Conference Team, with 10 receiving academic all-conference honors.

Sophomore Libby Endress was named second-team all-conference. She led the Storm in scoring (12 ppg), rebounding (5), assists (3) and steals (3).

Senior Bella Birkey (4 ppg, 6 rpg) and freshman Brooke Helms (6 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg) received special mention.

Annawan senior Bella VanOpdorp was named first-team all-conference, with classmate Paige Sierens receiving special mention.

Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference

Bureau Valley girls named Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference are: freshmen Brynley Doty and Brooke Helms; sophomore Libby Endress; juniors Abigail Jamison, Madison Wetzell, Ashlyn Maupin, Emma Mussche and Emily Wright; and seniors Lesleigh Maynard and Bella Birkey.

