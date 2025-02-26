Bureau Valley girls earn Lincoln Trail Conference honors

Bureau Valley placed three girls basketball players on the Lincoln Trail All-Conference Team, with 10 receiving academic all-conference honors.

Sophomore Libby Endress was named second-team all-conference. She led the Storm in scoring (12 ppg), rebounding (5), assists (3) and steals (3).

Senior Bella Birkey (4 ppg, 6 rpg) and freshman Brooke Helms (6 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg) received special mention.

Annawan senior Bella VanOpdorp was named first-team all-conference, with classmate Paige Sierens receiving special mention.

Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference

Bureau Valley girls named Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference are: freshmen Brynley Doty and Brooke Helms; sophomore Libby Endress; juniors Abigail Jamison, Madison Wetzell, Ashlyn Maupin, Emma Mussche and Emily Wright; and seniors Lesleigh Maynard and Bella Birkey.