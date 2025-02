Illinois Valley/Herald-News area IHSA girls basketball postseason scores/schedule — Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

CLASS 1A

St. Bede Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (10) Putnam County 47, (9) Earlville 44

Game 2: (5) St. Bede 61, (11) Gardner-South Wilmington 19

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (2) Amboy vs. (10) Putnam County

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (3) Marquette vs. (5) St. Bede

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 6:30 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

—

Indian Creek Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (8) Indian Creek 48, (7) Ashton-Franklin Center 22

Game 2: (6) Hinckley-Big Rock 57, (12) Newark 23

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (1) Serena vs. (8) Indian Creek

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (4) Yorkville Christian vs. (6) Hinckley-Big Rock

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

—

Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Indian Creek Regional vs. Winner Aurora Christian Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner Chicago Morgan Park Academy Regional vs. Winner St. Bede Regional

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Harvest Christian Supersectional

Monday, Mar. 3

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Chicago Orr Sectional vs. Winner Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional

—

Heyworth Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (8) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 50, (9) Normal Calvary Christian Academy 43

Game 2: (6) Lexington 61, (10) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 28

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (8) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 48, (2) LeRoy 42

Game 4: (4) Heyworth 37, (6) Lexington 31

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 6:00 pm: (8) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland vs. (4) Heyworth

—

Dwight Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (8) Ridgeview 42, (9) Grant Park 35

Game 2: (6) Donovan 59, (10) Kankakee Grace Christian Academy 46

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (1) Cissna Park 58, (8) Ridgeview 38

Game 4: (3) Dwight 58, (6) Donovan 25

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 6:00 pm: (1) Cissna Park vs. (3) Dwight

—

Roanoke-Benson Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (7) Midland 59, (11) Lowpoint-Washburn 15

Game 2: (5) Henry-Senachwine 49, (12) Peoria Heights 19

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (1) Roanoke-Benson 62, (7) Midland 35

Game 4: (3) Mt. Pulaski 80, (5) Henry-Senachwine 74 (2 OT)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 6:00 pm: (1) Roanoke-Benson vs. (3) Mt. Pulaski

—

Midland Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Dwight Regional vs. Winner Heyworth Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner Roanoke-Benson Regional vs. Winner Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Farmer City/Blue Ridge Supersectional

Monday, Mar. 3

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Arcola Sectional vs. Winner Midland Sectional

—

State Final Tournament

At CEFCU Arena, Normal

Thursday, Mar. 6

Game 1 at 9:30 am: Winner Farmer City/Blue Ridge Supersectional vs. Winner Okawville Supersectional

Game 2 at 11:15 am: Winner Brimfield Supersectional vs. Winner Harvest Christian Academy Supersectional

Friday, Mar. 7

Game 3 at 9:30 am: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sat., Mar. 8

Game 4 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

CLASS 2A

Beecher Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (8) Beecher 46, (9) Momence 27

Game 2: (6) Chicago Christian 33, (11) Southland College Prep Charter 27

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (2) Seneca vs. (8) Beecher

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (3) Manteno vs. (6) Chicago Christian

Friday, Feb. 21

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

—

Coal City Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (7) Reed-Custer 42, (10) Peotone 30

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 2 at 6:00 pm: (1) Coal City vs. (7) Reed-Custer

Game 3 at 7:30 pm: (4) Joliet Catholic vs. (5) Wilmington

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

—

Herscher Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Coal City Regional vs. Winner Watseka Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner St. Joseph-Ogden Regional vs. Winner Beecher Regional

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Tolono Unity Supersectional

Monday, Mar. 3

Game 1 at 6:30 pm: Winner Herscher Sectional vs. Winner Paris Sectional

—

Peoria Manual Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (8) Fieldcrest 59, (11) Midwest Central 47

Game 2: (6) Peoria Manual 51, (12) Stanford Olympia 32

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (1) Dee-Mack 66, (8) Fieldcrest 38

Game 4: (6) Peoria Manual 58, (4) Eureka 53

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: (1) Dee-Mack vs. (6) Peoria Manual

—

Dee-Mack Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Peoria Manual Regional vs. Winner Orion Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner Knoxville Regional vs. Winner Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Princeton Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: Bureau Valley 54, Somonauk-Leland 42

Game 2: Sandwich 47, Mendota 32

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: (1) Rock Island Alleman vs. (7) Bureau Valley

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (4) Princeton vs. (6) Sandwich

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

—

Erie Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (9) Erie-Prophetstown 34, (10) Morrison 30

Game 2: (5) Oregon 46, (11) Rock Falls 36

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (2) Riverdale 48, (9) Erie-Prophetstown 37

Game 4: (5) Oregon 34, (3) Hall 28

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 5 at 6:30 pm: (2) Riverdale vs. (5) Oregon

—

Rock Falls Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Stillman Valley Regional vs. Winner Erie Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner Princeton Regional vs. Winner Aurora Central Catholic Regional

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Bureau Valley Supersectional

Monday, Mar. 3

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Dee-Mack Sectional vs. Winner Rock Falls Sectional

—

State Final Tournament

At CEFCU Arena, Normal

Thursday, Mar. 6

Game 1 at 2:00 pm: Winner Bureau Valley Supersectional vs. Winner Tolono Unity Supersectional

Game 2 at 3:45 pm: Winner Vandalia Supersectional vs. Winner River Forest Dominican University Supersectional

Friday, Mar. 7

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Saturday, Mar. 8

Game 4 at 3:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

CLASS 3A

Washington Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: (6) Metamora 50, (8) LaSalle-Peru 14

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 2: (1) Washington 66, (6) Metamora 47

Game 3: (3) Morris 56, (5) Bloomington 33

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: (1) Washington vs. (3) Morris

—

Kankakee Regional

Tuesday., Feb. 18

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (2) Ottawa vs. (9) Streator

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (4) Kankakee vs. (7) Pontiac

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Ottawa Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Washington Regional vs. Winner Peoria Richwoods Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner Peoria Regional vs. Winner Kankakee Regional

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Rochelle Supersectional

Monday, Mar. 3

Game 1 at 6:30 pm: Winner Ottawa Sectional vs. Winner Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional

—

State Final Tournament

At CEFCU Arena, Normal

Thursday, Mar. 6

Game 1 at 6:30 pm: Winner Rochelle Supersectional vs. Winner Hinsdale South Supersectional

Game 2 at 8:15 pm: Winner Taylorville Supersectional vs. Winner Hersey Supersectional

Friday, Mar. 7

Game 3 at 7:45 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Saturday, Mar. 8

Game 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

CLASS 4A

Normal West Regional

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: (2) Minooka vs. (7) Bradley-Bourbonnais

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: (3) Pekin vs. (6) Normal West

Thursday, Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Alton Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Game 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Belleville East Regional vs. Winner Granite City Regional

Game 2 at 7:30 pm: Winner Normal West Regional vs. Winner Rock Island Regional — (Held at a Northern site)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—

Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan University) Supersectional

Monday, Mar. 3

Game 1 at 7:00 pm: Winner Alton Sectional vs. Winner Bolingbrook Sectional

—

State Final Tournament

At CEFCU Arena, Normal

Friday, Mar. 7

Game 1 at 11:30 am: Winner Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan University) Supersectional vs. Winner Hinsdale Central Supersectional

Game 2 at 1:15 pm: Winner Warren Supersectional vs. Winner Hersey Supersectional

Saturday, Mar. 8

Game 3 at 9:30 am: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4 at 8:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

—