Alumnae Kate Vigars hired to coach IVCC volleyball

After a successful volleyball career at Princeton High School and in college, Kate Vigars knew she wanted to get into coaching.

She’s been a coach at Logan Junior High in Princeton for 10 years and has coached club volleyball and worked at camps and taught private lessons.

Now Vigars is taking her coaching to another level.

The 2018 Princeton graduate was hired as IVCC’s volleyball coach, succeeding Kaitlyn Edgcomb, who left IVCC to take over at St. Bede.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity,” Vigars said. “I know there are very talented girls in the area who look forward to continuing playing. Coaching has always been part of my plan and to have the opportunity so close to home at the college level is very exciting.”

Vigars played setter for the Eagles in 2018 and 2019.

As a sophomore, she averaged 4.04 assists and 1.95 digs per set.

Vigars transferred to Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to continue her volleyball career and enter the nursing program. However, spring workouts and the 2020 season were canceled due to COVID-19 and later a hip surgery ended her career.

Vigars said she thinks her experience playing at IVCC will help as she takes over as the program’s coach.

“It taught me to understand what it takes to play at the next level while learning to be responsible for a higher level of academics at the same time,” Vigars said. “I can use this experience to both relate to and encourage these girls to become successful with these new expectations.”

The Eagles went 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the Arrowhead Conference last season.

“I was a very competitive player and loved to win but learn from losses,” Vigars said. “I hope to create a program that facilitates maximum effort and energy in a fun but always competitive atmosphere.

“I would strive for their effort to match my passion and allow me to showcase their strengths and improve their weaknesses as individuals, which will elevate their skills as a team.”