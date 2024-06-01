Hall graduate Payton Plym helps Indy to Division II World Series

Hall alumnus Payton Plym delivers a pitch for the University of Indianapolis baseball team. Plym is 7-0 with two saves this season. Plym and the Greyhounds will play in the NCAA Division II World Series. (Photo provided by Jacob Walton/U)

When Hall graduate Payton Plym played at Black Hawk College, the Braves fell one game short of the NJCAA World Series both years.

So when Plym looked for a four-year school, he wanted to find a program where he could reach the national tournament.

He found it at the University of Indianapolis.

Plym and the Greyhounds won the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional to advance to the DII World Series. Indianapolis also went to the World Series last year.

“It’s a really surreal moment to be able to go to the World Series,” Plym said. “After transferring from Black Hawk and falling one game short both of my years there, I wanted to go to a place that would give me the best chance to be able to finally go to a World Series. We accomplished that goal this year, and I’m super excited to get down to Cary (North Carolina) and soak in every minute down there.”

The No. 7-seeded Greyhounds open the World Series on Sunday against No. 2 seed Tampa.

“At this point in the year, every team is going to be legit,” Plym said. “It’s all about who gets hot at the right time and makes the least amount of mistakes – physical and mental. I think going in people look at us as somewhat underdogs despite being there the year before, so I hope for us to prove to everyone that we belong and win the national championship.”

Hall graduate Payton Plym helped the University of Indianapolis baseball team reach the NCAA Division II World Series. (Photo provided by Jacob Walton/UIndy Athletics)

Plym has been a key contributor out of the bullpen for the Greyhounds.

He’s made 18 appearances, going 7-0 with two saves, a 5.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 45 innings.

“I prioritize the word attack when I’m on the mound,” Plym said. “Pounding the strike zone and getting ahead early puts the pressure on the hitter and allows me to be in control out there on the mound. I’ve had a lot of success in doing that, and with a very strong defense behind me it allows me to be confident in forcing early, weak contact because I know the play is going to be made.”

Plym has come up big in key spots in the postseason.

He earned the win in the first game of the Super Regional, allowing one earned run on five hits with one strikeout and two walks in 3⅔ innings.

In the regional final, Plym earned the save as he threw 3⅓ innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.

“I love being called on in the big moment,” Plym said. “As a kid, you simulate hitting the big home run or getting out of a jam in the big game, so to be able to live it is very surreal and cool. As a former coach once told me, ‘Pressure makes diamonds.’ You find out about yourself as a player when faced with adversity and the big moment.

“A key thing for me in order to come through in those moments is to not let the game speed up on me. I remind myself I’ve been in this position plenty of times before throughout my career and that this time is no different than the rest. In a game that’s built on failure, a quiet mind leads to external success.”

The Greyhounds are 41-19 entering the World Series and have won their past six games.

“When you get a group of guys as talented as this who all want to achieve a common goal it leads to success,” Plym said. “Everybody brings something unique to the table. It’s the most selfless team I’ve been around. Everybody just wants to win and nobody puts individual success and stats before the team’s success. Complement that with the hard work put in throughout the year and it led to our team achieving our goal of going back to the World Series again this year.”