IVCC softball sweeps Milwaukee Area Tech: Sunday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

IVCC 10-12, Milwaukee Area Tech 6-4: The Eagles swept a nonconference doubleheader Sunday in Oglesby.

Katie Bates went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while earning the win in the circle in IVCC’s 10-6 win in the opener.

Taylor Wetsel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, Ella Sibert was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run, Emma Augustine went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs and Maddy Klicker was 2 for 4 with a triple and three runs.

In IVCC’s 12-4 win in the second game, Sibert and Hailey Rakers each went 4 for 4. Sibert had three doubles, two runs and two RBIs and Rakers had three RBIs and a run.

Maddy Pangrcic was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Holly Shriber earned the win in the circle for IVCC (8-2), allowing four runs (three earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

BASEBALL

Olive-Harvey 10-11, IVCC 0-10: The Eagles were swept in a nonconference doubleheader in Chicago.

In a 10-0, five-inning loss in the opener, Nate Nunez had the only two hits for IVCC, while Payton Harwood took the loss on the mound.

In an 11-10 loss in the second game, Beau Ewers went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Ashton Harvey was 2 for 4 with two runs and a run.

Justus Mason took the loss on the mound for IVCC (2-11), which allowed six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.