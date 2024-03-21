IVCC men’s basketball players, coach earn postseason honors

Three IVCC men’s basketball players earned All-Arrowhead Conference honors and head coach Chris Herman was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Freshmen Wade Sims and Roderick Watson-Pearcey were named first-team all-conference, while freshman Qu’Amar Hobbs was named to the second team.

Herman was voted coach of the year after leading the Eagles to the conference title with a 4-2 record.

“This is the first time that IVCC men’s basketball has won the Arrowhead Conference and the first time an IVCC men’s basketball coach has won Coach of the Year,” IVCC athletic director Cory Tomasson said in a press release. “We’re really proud of how this young team came together so quickly to have such a successful year. Coach Herman and the players really earned these athletic honors.”

Sims also was voted second-team All-Region IV.