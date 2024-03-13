Parkside, Trinity eighth grade volleyball teams qualify for IESA state

The Peru Parkside eighth grade volleyball team qualified for the IESA Class 3A state tournament. Pictured, front row (from left): Arley George, Emma Tomlinson, Annika Skoog, Mia Michaelson and Madyson Putman. Back row: Coach Lynda Kasik, Jalynn Sanders, Zariah Delgado, Charlie Slusarek, Parker McClain, Hope Antkowiak, Margaret Bumgarner, Isanya Roberson and Riley Russell. (Provided by Wes Miller)

The Peru Parkside and Trinity Catholic eighth grade volleyball teams qualified for the IESA state tournament.

Parkside advanced to the Class 3A state tournament with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-10 victory over Lockport Kelvin Grove in Sectional 2 at Morris Saratoga.

The Raiders (21-2) will face Staunton (24-1) in the quarterfinals at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Pana High School.

The winner advances to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. The third-place match is at 2 p.m. Saturday with the title game at 3:15 p.m.

Trinity Catholic beat Peru Catholic 25-8, 25-12 in Sectional 2 at Lostant Grade School to advance to the Class 1A quarterfinals where the Saints (17-0) will play Lockport Taft (17-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop McNamara.

The winner advances to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. The third-place match is at 2 p.m. Saturday with the title match at 3:15 p.m.