Trinity Catholic seventh grade volleyball places third in IESA Class 1A

The Trinity Catholic seventh grade volleyball team placed third in the IESA Class 1A state tournament.
Trinity defeated previously unbeaten West Salem 25-10, 25-11 in Friday’s quarterfinal match at West Lincoln-Broadwell Elementary School in Lincoln.
Sophia Cipriano-Trainor served for 13 points and seven aces for the Saints, while Allie Inman had 13 points and three aces.
Trinity lost to the host school 25-12, 25-16 in the semifinals Saturday before bouncing back to defeat Peoria Limestone Walters 26-24, 25-16 in the third-place match.
Inman had four points and two aces in the semifinal, while Aubrey Urbanski served for eight points and an ace in the third-place match.
The Saints finished the season 19-1.
Trinity advanced to the state tournament by defeating Peru Catholic 25-8, 25-12 in the Sectional 2 championship at Lostant Grade School. The Saints beat La Salle Dimmick 25-22, 25-8 to win Regional 4 at Lostant.