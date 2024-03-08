Crunching Cavs sending 12 to state tournament

The L-P Crunching Cavs Youth Wrestling Club are sending 12 wrestlers to the IKWF state tournament. (Scott Anderson)

The L-P Crunching Cavs Youth Wrestling Club had 12 wrestlers qualify for the IKWF state tournament - eight girls and four boys.

In the girls senior division, Lailah Vaughn won the regional and sectional at 127 pounds, while Sarah Hawkins placed second in the regional and fourth in the sectional at 108.

In girls intermediate, Kylie Kasprak won regional and sectional titles at 80, Collins Miller won the regional and finished second in the sectional at 135 and Sofia Smith was runner-up at the regional and sectional at 67.

In girls novice, Stephanie Hawkins (87) and Lily Deibel (94) were regional and sectional champions, while Audriana Plut won the regional and placed fourth at the sectional at 126.

In boys senior, Griffin Kellet won regional and sectional titles at 110.

In boys novice, Jake Kasprak was regional runner-up and sectional champion at 80, while Karson Kelly won the regional and placed second at sectional at 178.

In boys intermediate, Brycen Miller placed second at the regional and won the sectional at 108.