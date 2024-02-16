Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team wins IESA title

The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team beat Pana Sacred Heart 41-33 in the IESA Class 1A title game Thursday. Pictured, front (from left): Cal Doyle, Maddox Rosales, Ross Sondgeroth, Diego Diaz and Will Aughenbaugh. Back: Coach Aaron Eddy, Quinn Eddy, Joe Cackley, Cole Tillman, Bear Fitzpatrick, Corbin Doll, Shea Kreiser and coach Luke Tillman. (Photo provided by Erika Hueneburg)

The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter Thursday to beat Pana Sacred Heart 41-33 in the IESA Class 1A title game at Warrensburg-Latham High School in Warrensburg.

The Warriors trailed 11-9 after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime before outscoring Sacred Heart 13-1 in the third quarter to take control.

Cole Tillman scored 19 points to lead Holy Cross, while Cal Doyle had eight points, Diego Diaz had six points, Ross Sondgeroth contributed four points and Quinn Eddy and Will Augenbaugh added two points each.

The Warriors finish 21-2.