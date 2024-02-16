February 16, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team wins IESA title

Warriors outscore Pana Sacred Heart 13-1 in third quarter en route to 41-33 victory

By Kevin Chlum
The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Streator Woodland 49-33 on Monday in the IESA Class 1A Sectional 2 title game at Roanoke-Benson Junior High to earn a trip to the state tournament. Cole Tillman scored 17 points to lead Holy Cross, while Ross Sondgeroth added 14 points. The Warriors (18-2) will face Griggsville-Perry (18-10) in a state quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Warrensburg-Latham High School. The winner will play the winner of Lincoln Chester-East Lincoln vs. Pontiac St. Mary’s in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday. The third-place game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 with the title game to follow at 7:30 p.m. Pictured, front (from left): Cal Doyle, Maddox Arteaga, Ross Sondgeroth, Diego Diaz and Will Aughenbaugh. Back: Coach Aaron Eddy, Quinn Eddy, Joe Cackley, Cole Tillman, Bear Fitzgerald, Corbin Doll, Shea Kreiser and coach Luke Tillman.

The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team beat Pana Sacred Heart 41-33 in the IESA Class 1A title game Thursday. Pictured, front (from left): Cal Doyle, Maddox Rosales, Ross Sondgeroth, Diego Diaz and Will Aughenbaugh. Back: Coach Aaron Eddy, Quinn Eddy, Joe Cackley, Cole Tillman, Bear Fitzpatrick, Corbin Doll, Shea Kreiser and coach Luke Tillman. (Photo provided by Erika Hueneburg)

The Mendota Holy Cross eighth grade boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter Thursday to beat Pana Sacred Heart 41-33 in the IESA Class 1A title game at Warrensburg-Latham High School in Warrensburg.

The Warriors trailed 11-9 after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime before outscoring Sacred Heart 13-1 in the third quarter to take control.

Cole Tillman scored 19 points to lead Holy Cross, while Cal Doyle had eight points, Diego Diaz had six points, Ross Sondgeroth contributed four points and Quinn Eddy and Will Augenbaugh added two points each.

The Warriors finish 21-2.