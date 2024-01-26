Nate Stubler finding success on PBA Tour after making changes to his game

La Salle-Peru graduate Nate Stubler, 25, had a very successful first season on the national PBA Tour in 2023.

He finished second among all rookies in average, third in earnings, fourth in points and was the lone rookie to have a top five finish, helping him be one of five nominees for the Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Despite the success, Stubler knew he had to overhaul his approach.

“I’m very happy to see the progress I was able to make after putting in a lot of time during the offseason to really try to change my game and adapt for this season and ultimately try to get better to compete with those guys. It’s good to know going forward that I’m taking a step in the right direction.” — Nate Stubler

“Last season it was kind of hard because I realized I should probably make a lot of changes, but also, what worked to make me successful in college, it was hard to let that go,” Stubler said. “That was a mental battle for a little while. I was able to pick up a lot of what those guys (on the national tour) do out there, see how they bowl. A lot of it was really just trying to understand why they do certain things and how they accomplish those things with their mechanics, their ball roll, with everything. I tried to take bits and pieces from a lot of those guys and try to mold my game into being similar to theirs.”

Stubler, the 2017 IHSA state champion, returned to the Illinois Valley for the offseason and worked on his game at the Super Bowl.

“Really a lot of it was I had to tweak my ball roll significantly. Different equipment. Different layouts,” Stubler said. “It was a complete 180 from everything I learned from bowling in college at St. Ambrose. Essentially everything I learned in college, I kind of had to put aside and rebuild the foundation of my game. It was definitely a major change.”

The work and changes paid dividends immediately in the 2024 season as Stubler reached the finals of a major tournament for the first time, placing fourth in the PBA Player’s Championship.

“Being this was the very first tournament of the 2024 national season, it definitely was a great start to the year,” Stubler said. “I’m very happy to see the progress I was able to make after putting in a lot of time during the offseason to really try to change my game and adapt for this season and ultimately try to get better to compete with those guys. It’s good to know going forward that I’m taking a step in the right direction.”

Stubler also took a step in his mental game, which helped him in the Player’s Championship.

He was in 19th place after 24 qualifying games before climbing into third in match play and staying in third after the positional round to reach the five-man stepladder finals.

“A change from last year to this year was I used to always worry about what (my opponents) were shooting, what their games were and focusing on them rather than focusing on myself and trying to make shots,” Stubler said. “I was constantly trying to compare to them and that obviously didn’t help. Going into my rookie year I had a lot of nerves. This year I told myself I had a year of experience under my belt. I used last year as a learning experience. This year it’s focus on myself, focus on my game and do what I can to be successful.

“Fortunately, that helped at the Player’s Championship. It was a complete mental shift.”

While Stubler was thrilled to reach his first televised finals, he quickly shifted his focus.

“I would say excitement, but also determined,” Stubler said about his feelings going into the finals. “My parents flew in the night before, so I was happy they were able to be there to support me. One thing my dad always taught me is to never celebrate too early. The job’s not done until you’re at the top. So as exciting as it was that I made the TV show, it only lasted probably an hour after I finished and after that I was like, ‘OK, I still have to bowl tomorrow. The tournament’s not over so you have to get your focus back and lock in.’”

Stubler said he appreciated the support he received from back home.

“A lot of people from around the area showed support and reached out to me,” Stubler said. “I couldn’t thank them enough for that because I really feel like without the love and support from the Illinois Valley and the community, this would never be possible. That’s what keeps me going and I’m very appreciative for everybody. It was really cool. It was a great experience. I loved getting to read everything people were sending me. It’s nice to know I was making them proud. I’m happy I could represent the Illinois Valley in the best way that I could.”

After accomplishing his goal of earning his first individual check on the Tour - he placed in the money twice in doubles last season - Stubler looks to carry the momentum into the U.S. Open, which is Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis.

“With the Player’s Championship finish, I’m still riding that high,” Stubler said. “I’m still very excited about it and I’m proud of it, but as soon as I walk into the bowling center in Indianapolis on Monday, that tournament is in the past. I’ll keep it in mind to give me confidence and say ‘Hey, you do belong here and you’re capable of competing week in and week out,’ but at the same time, you have to move on to the next one. I’m going to bowl the best I can in Indianapolis and hope it goes similar to the Player’s Championship.”