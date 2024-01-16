L-P graduate Nate Stubler places fourth in PBA Players Championship

La Salle-Peru graduate Nate Stubler made his PBA championship round and television debut Monday in the PBA Players Championship at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan.

Stubler, who was a finalist for the 2023 Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year Award, was the No. 3 seed for the five-man step ladder finals.

No. 4 seed Ryan Barnes edged Stubler 224-220. Stubler took home $30,000 for his fourth-place finish.

No. 1 seed Tom Smallwood beat No. 2 seed Bill O’Neill 209-178 in the title match.

Stubler was in 19th place after the qualifying rounds with a 231.79 average.

In match play, Stubler was in eighth place after the first round, 11th place after the second round and third place after the third round with a 14-9 record.

Stubler secured the No. 3 seed in the positional round.

Stubler was the 2017 IHSA bowling state champion and a three-time NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year.