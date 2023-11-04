2023 All-BCR Boys Golf Team

First Team
Landen Plym (Hall/Jr.)
The Hall junior repeated BCR Golfer of the Year honors, averaging 37.7, nearly two strokes lower than the next area golfer. He was meet medalist six times, shooting a season-low 34 four times. He earned First Team All-Conference honors, placing fourth (79) in the Three Rivers Meet.
Wyatt Novotny (BV/So.)
The Storm sophomore had a solid season, averaging 39.4 as the lone area golfer to qualify for state. He was a top 4 finisher in the Rock Falls, Kewanee and Princeton invites and placed fifth in the Three Rivers Conference tournament. He was at sixth at the Riverdale Regional (76) and Sherrard Sectional (79).
Luke Tunnell (St Bede/Sr.)
There was a bright light at the end of Tunnell’s St. Bede career, averaging a team-best 41.5. He was medalist in the Tri-County Conference meet with a 79 earning all-conference honors. He advanced to sectionals shooting an 86 (11th) at the Class 1A Streator Woodland Regional.
Tyson Philips (Princeton, Sr.)
The Tigers ace and senior captain averaged a 44 on the year. He was runner-up in the Three Rivers Meet and placed eighth in the Princeton Invite. Phillips was a Class 2A Sectional qualifier, shooting an 89 as the eighth individual qualifier from the Rock Falls Regional.
Logan Potthoff (St Bede, Sr.)
The last of the Potthoff brothers to go through the Bruins program, the St. Bede senior averaged a 42.9, earned Tri-County All-Conference honors in a season coach Rich Cummings said was plagued with bad breaks.
Ryan Slingsby (St Bede, Sr.)
Slingsby was much improved from last year, averaging 42.94. He had a low round of 72 at the Riverdale tournament to place seventh and finished in 14th at the Kewanee Boiler Invite. He missed the sectional cut by just one stroke (90) at regional.
Second Team
Landen Birdsley (BV, Jr.)
Averaging a 43.3 on the year, Birdsley was BV’s No. 2 man with an 82 (9th overall) at the Riverdale Regional to help the Storm qualify as a team for sectionals. He placed 16th in the Three Rivers Meet, earning second team all-conference honors.
Jacob Diaz (Hall, Jr.)
Diaz averaged a 44.2, twice claiming medalist honors for the Red Devils, shooting a season low 39 to beat every member of the state runner-up Riverdale team.
Jackson Mason (Princeton, So.)
Coming over from the soccer team, Mason got his kicks on the links this fall, averaging a 44 in his sophomore season.
Noah Plym (Hall, Fr.)
The Red Devil rookie averaged an even 45.0, with a low round of 39. He earned Second Team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, placing 16th (87).
Luke Smith (Princeton, Jr.)
A Second Team Three Rivers All-Conference selection, Smith placed 12th (85) in the Three Rivers meet. He averaged 45 on the year.
Abraham Wiesbrock (St Bede, Jr.)
The lone junior of the Bruins’ starting six, Wiesbrock averaged a 45.5. He shot an 89 (16th) to make the cut at the Class 1A Woodland regional to advance to sectionals.
Honorable Mention
Jaden Fulkerson (Princeton/Jr.), Atticus Middleton (BV/So.), Joseph Perez (Hall/Fr.), Colin Stabler (BV, Jr.)