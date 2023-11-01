IVCC men’s basketball preview: Eagles are young with only one sophomore

The IVCC men’s basketball team has been overhauled entering the 2023-24 season.
The Eagles have only one sophomore, La Salle-Peru graduate Wes Ruppert, who saw limited action last season, and welcome a class of 10 freshmen. IVCC also has a new assistant coach, former player Rahim McKee-Strong, a DePue graduate.
“Although we are very young, I do expect us to be competitive,” IVCC coach Chris Herrmann said. “I understand what we’re up against in our region. I knew I had to add more firepower offensively to our roster and get more athletic to compete. We are not a very deep team. We started with 14 and are down to 11 due to injury, illness and another who decided not to play. This can be a double-edged sword. I think we have nice chemistry, but if we have any further injuries, it will make it difficult to practice the way we want.”
Herrmann said adding length and quickness at the guard and wing positions was key to being competitive. The Eagles added Roderick Watson-Pearcey and Qu’Amar Hobbs, a pair of 6-foot-4 guard/forwards from Tampa, Florida; Marrion Wells, a 6-3 guard from Hammond, Indiana; and Roko Jurasovic, a 6-9 forward from Croatia.
“These guys have nice length, are good athletes and can defend and score,” Herrmann said.
Wade Sims from Thornridge, whom Herrmann called very talented, will play point guard along with Trystan Riddle of Thornwood and La Salle-Peru graduate London Cabrera.
“Wade is a powerfully built guard who can score in a variety of ways,” Herrmann said. “Trystan Riddle has looked good and can direct the team, and London Cabrera has showed marked improvement throughout the preseason.”
Roko Kegalj from Croatia, Kamarr Evans from Chicago and Streator graduate Amarrion Ford, who will join the team in January, are shooters Herrmann said who “are capable of heating up.”
Ruppert will see action this year, as well.
“He has become a tenacious rebounder who understands his role,” Herrmann said.
IVCC opens with home nonconference games against Illinois Central on Nov. 1 and Madison on Nov. 4 before hitting the road to play Waubonsee on Nov. 7.
“Our schedule is very tough, as usual,” Herrmann said. “We will have seven games against opponents that are ranked in the top 20 in the preseason poll. I feel it will be important for this team of almost all freshmen to get off to a good start just to build confidence. The challenge will be learning how to win in difficult environments. We have to learn to stay focused for 40 minutes, regardless of the score. We have demonstrated in the preseason that we will compete. Doing the little things every possession will be key.”
The Eagles went 8-2 and finished second in the Arrowhead Conference last season, but finished 12-18 overall.
IVCC earned a No. 5 seed for the District A Region IV tournament the past three seasons, including 2022 when the Eagles lost in the first round to No. 4 Waubonsee, which went on to place seventh in the national tournament. Last year, the four teams ahead of IVCC were ranked in the top 20 in the nation.
Milwaukee Tech came out of IVCC’s district to win the national title last year, while South Suburban College in South Holland won the national title the year before.
“I am very excited about this year’s team,” Herrmann said. “They have put in some really hard work in the preseason that I hope will pay dividends.”