Volleyball: Fieldcrest, Rock Falls to meet at Class 2A Princeton Sectional

Princeton will be hosting a Class 2A Sectional volleyball tournament starting Monday night at Prouty Gym.
The first match of the night pits No. 1 Rock Falls (31-6) vs. No. 1 Fieldcrest (29-6) at 6 p.m. The Rockets defeated Sterling Newman 25-14, 25-14 at the Riverdale Regional. The Knights topped Eureka 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 at the Mendota Regional.
In the nightcap, No. 1 Orion (33-3) will face No. 2 Chillicothe IVC (26-10) at 7 p.m. The Chargers beat Three Rivers West rival Sherrard 25-14, 25-21 on its homecourt in the regional finals. The Grey Ghosts downed El Paso-Gridley 25-20, 25-22 for the regional title at home.
IVC beat Fieldcrest for the sectional championship last year, advancing to state for a third-place finish.
Monday’s winners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the sectional championship.
The Princeton Sectional champion will advance to the Sandwich Supersectional at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the Richton Park winner.
Class 1A Princeville Sectional: Putnam County Regional champion Wethersfield (26-6-1) will meet No. 1 Illini Bluffs (24-4-1) at 6 p.m. Monday at Princeville followed by No. 1 Annawan (27-6) vs. No. 2 Monmouth United (23-12) at 7 p..m.
Class 3A Galesburg Sectional: (1) LaSalle-Peru (30-6) will face (2) Morton (26-7) at 6 p.m. Monday followed by No. 1 Metamora (30-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa (27-9-1) at 7 p.m. at Galesburg.
Gibson steps down at Mendota
Nicci Gibson has resigned after four seasons as head volleyball coach at Mendota. She said she wants to spend more time with her daughters, helping her oldest, Taylor, a former Mendota assistant, plan her wedding, and watching her youngest daughter, Kaitlyn, play her final two seasons of softball at Ball State University.
She said she appreciated Mendota giving her the opportunity to coach again.
“I enjoyed my time there and the administration was very helpful,” she said. “I coached some amazing young ladies through my years. I wish the program, the next coach and school the best of luck.”
Gibson, a former Hall standout, has been coaching on and off for 26 years, including stints in Georgia and at L-P and IVCC.