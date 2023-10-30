Princeton boosters seek to fund charter busses for Tigers

The Princeton Tigers have played their way to a second-round playoff game at Monmouth Saturday. Team boosters are seeking donations to charter two busses to get them there.

Team mom/booster Elizabeth Arkels said it would be nice to send the team and cheerleaders in style rather than make the long road trip on a school bus. Two charter busses have been secured with a need of $1,900 per bus.

“We would love for our team coaches and cheer to be able to relax and rest comfortably as they travel playoff day. We need community support to make this happen,” Arkels said.

Venmo donations are being accepted by Tabetha Morton @tabsmorton for cheer and Gina Vujanov @gina-dipietro-vujonov for football. “Bus” should be put in the memo.

Cash can also be dropped off at the school office, at the Princeton Football Committee account at Central Bank or by contacting Arkels.

The Tigers (9-1) will be playing Monmouth-Roseville (6-4) at Coach Dabry Field at 323 S. Sunny Lane in Monmouth at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Princeton won the season opener there 40-0.

Remembering Hop

Friends and family wore buttons remembering 1991 PHS grad Chad Hopper at Saturday’s playoff opener at Bryant Field. Hopper, 51, who passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, was well known as a big Tiger fan.

His friend, Kurt Workman, passed out buttons in memory of “Hop” to “make sure he is at every game cheering on the Tigers.”