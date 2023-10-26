The Times Area Roundup: Earlville, Newark set to meet for regional championship

Girls volleyball
Earlville 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At the Class 1A Earlville Regional, the host Red Raiders won their Wednesday evening semifinal, led by Mady Olson’s 10 digs, Nevaeh Sansone’s 11 kills and Brooklyn Guelde’s four aces and 15 assists.
Earlville advances to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match, where the Red Raiders will face top-seeded Newark.
Newark 2, Somonauk 0: At the Class 1A Earlville Regional, the top-seeded Norsemen (32-4) rolled past the Bobcats and into Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match against the host Red Raiders.
Kodi Rizzo had six kills and five blocks in the victory, with Adrianna Larsen adding seven kills, Kiara Wesseh four kills and Lauren Ulrich 13 assists.
Marquette 2, Grant Park 0: At the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional, the top-seeded Crusaders punched their ticket to Thursday’s 6 p.m. title match with the convincing victory.
Marquette (29-6) will play host Gardner-South Wilmington, the subsectional’s No. 10 seed, which defeated Tilden 25-9, 25-10 in Wednesday’s last semifinal.