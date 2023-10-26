BCR Class 1A Oregon Sectional cross country preview

A look at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional
Area teams: Amboy co-op girls, Princeton boys and girls, Henry boys, Mendota boys and girls
Area individuals: Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley, So.), Greyson Marincic (St. Bede), Eri Martinez-Prado (Hall)
Worthy of note: The Princeton girls finished fourth at the Seneca Sectional, led by the freshmen trio of Payton Frueh (11th), Ruby Acker (16th) and Alexandra Waca (23rd). The PHS boys placed sixth, led by sophomore Augustus Swanson (8th). PHS coach Pat Hodge projects the three freshmen girls and Swanson to finish in the top 30 Saturday. ... Mendota junior Anthony Kelson placed fourth in the Seneca Regional while Martinez-Prado was 15th and Marincic was 20th. Gallardo placed 31st in the Storm’s own regional. ... Riverdale was both the boys and girls regional champions at the Bureau Valley Regional. Riverdale sophomore Brandon Bode and Ridgewood sophomore Emily Downey were the race winners. ... The Seneca girls and Aurora Central Catholic boys were regional champs at Seneca. The Irish’s Evelyn O’Connor was the girls winner while ACC claimed the top three spots, paced by Patrick Hilby. The ACC boys appear to be a strong favorite for the sectional crown while the girls title is up for grabs among Seneca, Winnebago, Stark County, ACC, Riverdale and E-P. ... The other regional feeder comes from Winnebago where the host girls team and Rockford Christian boys were crowned champions.
Next: The top six teams and 10 individual finishers not on qualifying teams advance to state in Peoria next week.