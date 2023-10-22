Volleyball: BCR 2023 regional capsule previews

Here’s a look at Bureau County regional volleyball previews
At Chillicothe (2A)
Team to beat: (2) IVC (22-10)
Local teams: (7) Princeton (16-16-1), (9) Kewanee (10-21-1), (10) Hall (8-18-2)
Pairings: Monday, Oct. 23 - Game 1: (9) Kewanee vs. (10) Hall, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 - Game 2: (2) IVC vs. winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 3: (7) Princeton vs. (3) El Paso-Gridley (24-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 - Title: winners 2-3, 6 p.m.
Worthy of note: The road home for the sectional takes the Tigresses south to Chillicothe, where they will face No. 3 El Paso-Gridley. The Comets finished second (10-2) in the Heart of Illinois. Andy Puck’s Tigresses have never played the Comets before, but are ready for the challenge. “We are playing our best volleyball at the right time of the season. We have a schedule to prepare us for the postseason. We will be ready to play,” Puck said. PHS will have gone 11 days since last taking the court on Oct. 12 at Newman, losing 2-0. The Tigresses finished tied for second in the Three Rivers East at 6-4. ... Hall will face Three Rivers rival Kewanee for the third time this season. Kewanee won the first match 2-0 with Hall forcing a third set the second time around on Oct. 12, falling 16-25, 25-15, 19-25. Their winner will get a shot against highly favored and host IVC, a two-time defending regional and sectional champion. The Grey Ghosts placed third at state last year. Hall coach Carolyn Foster said she told her team after their loss to Bureau Valley on Oct. 12, “We can come back and be the underdogs and sweep regionals. You guys are capable of doing it if we show up to play.” ... Princeton has won 19 regionals, its last in 2021.
Last year’s regional finals: IVC def. Eureka 2-0
Next: Advance to Princeton Sectional to play the Sherrard Regional winner at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30
At Sherrard (2A)
Team to beat: (1) Orion (30-3)
Local teams: (8) Bureau Valley (14-16)
Pairings: Monday, Oct. 23 - Game 1: (8) Bureau Valley vs. (9) Rockridge (15-15), 6 p.m. Game 2: (6) Mercer County (16-13) vs. (11) Alleman (7-20), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 - Game 3: (1) Orion vs. winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 4: (4) Sherrard (27-7-1) vs winner 2, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 - Title: winners 3-4, 6 p.m.
Worthy of note: The Storm square off against the Rockets for the first time this season, looking for a shot against the favored Chargers. The only team in the field they have played this year is Mercer County, whom they lost 2-0. “We’re looking forward to the regional. Rockridge is a team that we haven’t seen this season and postseason is 0-0. Anything is possible and we have to go in with that mindset,” first-year BV coach Saige Barnett said. “Orion is a solid program, and pending a win on Monday, we will have to bounce back quickly to play them Tuesday. We are hoping to work hard and come out of postseason making the most of the opportunities we have every night. It’s now or never. Especially for these seniors, they’re leaving a mark on this program and I hope that we can all go in and execute our roles to the best of our ability.” Barnett was a senior member for the Storm the last time they won a regional in 2018. BV tied Princeton for second in the Three Rivers East. ... Orion ran the table in the Three Rivers West, finishing 12-0 atop the circuit. The Chargers and Sherrard are both defending regional champions. Orion has won 25 regionals, 10 since 2010.
Last year’s regional finals: Orion def. Mercer County 2-1, Sherrard def. Rockridge 2-1
Next: Advance to Princeton Sectional to play the IVC Regional winner at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30
At Putnam County (1A)
Team to beat: (2) Wethersfield (24-6-1)
Local teams: (3) Putnam County (19-12-1), (6) St. Bede (13-17-1), (13) LaMoille (1-18), (14) DePue (1-12)
Pairings: Monday, Oct. 23 - Game 1: (10) Ridgewood (7-22) vs. (11) Galva (7-26), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 - Game 2: (3) PC vs. (14) DePue, 6 p.m. Game 3: (6) St. Bede vs. (13) LaMoille, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Game 4: (2) Wethersfield vs. winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 5: winners 2-3, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 - Title: winners 4-5, 6 p.m.
Worthy of note: The Bruins and Panthers are heading toward a regional semifinal matchup, a repeat of their Sept. 21 Tri-County Conference meeting at RM Germano Gymnasium that PC won 2-1. “I think we are playing well at the right time. Our team is bonding and playing for each other,” St. Bede coach Abbi Bosnich said. “I’m excited to finish the year strong and look forward to seeing this team’s successes in the postseason.” Bosnich played on (2001) and coached (2021) St. Bede’s only two regional champions. ... PC fell to Newark in last year’s semifinals while St. Bede beat Henry. The Bruins then lost in the finals to Newark. ... Wethersfield beat PC 2-0 in the first match of the season. ... LaMoille beat DePue 2-1 for its lone win this season.
Last year’s regional finals: Newark def. St. Bede 2-0, Wethersfield def. Wiliamsfield 2-1
Next: Advance to the Princeville Sectional to play Monmouth United Regional winner at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30
Other area regionals
At Henry (1A): Team to beat - (1) Annawan (25-6). Others - (4) Henry (20-15), (5) Princeville (16-16), (7) Roanoke-Benson (10-24), (8) Lowpoint-Washburn (11-20), (9) Midland (7-25), (12) Stark County (1-25). Worthy of note: Annawan won its first Lincoln Trail Conference championship since 2002. The Bravettes fell to River Ridge in last year’s regional finals. Winner advances to the Princeville Sectional to play Peoria Heights Regional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30.
At Mendota (2A): Team to beat - (1) Fieldcrest (27-6). Other teams - (4) Eureka (22-9), (5) Seneca (23-9), (6) Coal City (20-10-1), (8) Mendota (12-19-1), (11) Sandwich (7-25). Worthy of note: Fieldcrest is a defending regional champion and sectional finalist, falling to IVC. Winner advances to the Princeton Sectional to play Riverdale Regional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30.
At Riverdale (2A): Team to beat - Rock Falls (29-6). Other teams - (3) Newman (27-5-1), (5) Erie-Prophetstown (24-9), (7) Riverdale (10-19), (10) Oregon (14-14-2). Worthy of note: Rock Falls is a defending regional champion and sectional finalist. Winner advances to the Princeton Sectional to play Sherrard Regional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30.
At LaSalle (3A): Team to beat - (1) L-P (28-6). Other teams - (4) Morris (16-14), (6) Rochelle (15-16), (7) Geneseo (19-6), (9) Dixon (8-19). Worthy of note: The Cavs will play the winner of the Geneseo/Dixon match at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24. Winners of 21 regionals, L-P last hoisted the crown in 2019. Longtime L-P coach Mark Haberkorn just posted his 1,030th career win. Winner advances to the Galesburg Sectional to play Bartonville Regional winner at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30.