October 21, 2023
The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa’s Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing finish 6th at state tennis

Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op falls in1A soccer sectional semifinal

Ottawa senior tennis players Emma Cushing (left) and Rylee O'Fallon. (Brian Hoxsey)

Girls tennis

Ottawa’s O’Fallon and Cushing 6th at state: The Pirates’ doubles team of seniors Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing closed out their prep careers with a sixth-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A State Finals held in the Chicago suburbs.

In the consolation semifinals, the Ottawa duo defeated Highland’s Josie Wojcikiewicz & Sophia Fleming 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, but then fell to Benet Academy’s Natalie Grover & Katie Jendra 6-3, 6-2 in the fifth-place match.

On Friday, Ottawa’s Layne Krug fell 6-3, 6-3 to Danville’s Reese Rundle in the consolation bracket, while the Pirates doubles team of Makenzie Eichelkraut and Zulee Moreland dropped a 9-7 decision to Sycamore’s Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block.

Boys soccer

Johnsburg 3, Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op 1: At the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, the Bobcats ended a fantastic 18-4-1 season with the loss to the Skyhawks, who move on to Tuesday’s title match.

Girls cross country

O’Connor, Seneca win own 1A regional: Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor finished in first place in a time of 20 minutes, 2 seconds to lead the Fighting Irish to the championship at the Seneca Ag Fram. O’Connor was followed by teammates Natalie Misener (6th, 21:31), Gracie Steffes (7th, 21:59), Julie Mueller (12th, 23:12), Lily Mueller (13th, 23:17), Ruthie Steffes (26th, 25:45) and Aubrie Jackson (39th, 28:24).

Somonauk finished sixth, led by Junia Johnson (29th, 26:25), Ellie Wiegman (31st, 27:07), Emma Rominski (33rd, 27:22) and Morgan Morris (40th, 28:48).

Ottawa 6th, Streator 11th at Metamora 2A regional: Ottawa finished a sectional-qualifying sixth with 192 points and Streator 11th with 339 points at the Metamora 2A Regional at Black Partridge Park.

The Pirates were led by Shaylen Quinn (19th, 19:56), Makenzie Blazys (35th, 21:08), Addyson Miller (37th, 21:23), Kindley Moore (50th, 23:03) and Madison Towne (51st, 23:09).

The Bulldogs were paced by Lily Kupec (58th, 24:25) and Giselle Guadarrama (65th, 26:06).

Sandwich’s Weber wins Kaneland 2A regional title: Sandwich’s Sunny Weber took first place at the 2A Kaneland Regional in a time of 17:35 as the Indians finished seventh as a team. Emily Urbanski (21:23) placed 31st and Joanna Rivera (22:07) 38th.

Boys cross country

Seneca places runner-up at own 1A regional: The Fighting Irish finished second to champion Aurora Central Catholic at Seneca Ag Farm. Sectional-qualifying Seneca was led by Logan Pasakarnis (14th, 19:38), Sebastian Deering (19th, 20:36), Landon Hebel (27th, 21:26), Connor Pabian (32nd, 22:16) and AJ Keedy (43rd, 23:52).

Ottawa 7th at 2A Metamora Regional: The Pirates placed seventh and Streator 12th at the Metamora 2A Regional at Black Partridge Park.

The Pirates were led by sectional qualifier Lucas Farabaugh (20th, 16:31), Austin Hellman (17:33) and Oliver Ruvalcaba (17:57).

Streator’s Leon Ramirez (20:02) placed 66th and Wyatt McMullen (20:50) 72nd.

Sandwich 10th at 2A Kaneland Regional: The Indians were led by Alex Walsh (17:39) in 43rd and Max Cryer (17:43) in 45th.