Girls basketball: Logan 7ths, BV 8ths take top seeds into SRC Tournament

The Princeton Logan seventh-graders and the Bureau Valley eighth-graders will take the No. 1 seeds into the Starved Rock Conference girls basketball tournament which starts Monday at Mendota.
Bureau Valley is seeded No. 2 in the seventh grade while Princeton is seeded No. 3 in the eighth grade.
In the seventh-grade tourney, No. 1 Logan will play No. 8 Streator at 1 p.m. while BV faces No. 7 LaSalle at 9 a.m. and No. 6 Spring Valley will face No. 3 Ottawa at 2 p.m.
In eighth-grade matchups, No. 1 BV will face No. 8 Mendota at 8 a.m. and Logan will play No. 6 Spring Valley at 3 p.m. The Logan 8th graders beat BV for last year’s 7th-grade championship.
The tournament runs through Thursday, Oct. 26.