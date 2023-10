.MALDEN - Princeton Christian Academy won the Malden Invitational, defeating Malden (34-15), Neponset (32-27) and Ohio (34-6).

The host Musketeers finished second.

In other games, Malden defeated Neponset (31-19) and Ohio (18-11) while Neponset defeated Ohio (36-16).

The All-Tournament Team was Manual Arjon and Xavier Arjon of Neponset, Lane Guskusky of Malden and Jake Harris and Julian Mucha of PCA.