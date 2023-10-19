The Times Area Roundup: Pirates boys soccer advances to regional final with 1-0 victory

Boys soccer
Ottawa 1, Geneseo 0: At Galesburg on Wednesday, the fourth-seeded Pirates got one first-half goal and made it stand up for the victory in the late semifinal of the Class 2A Galesburg Regional.
Ottawa (12-9-2) advances to Saturday’s 3 p.m. regional championship game against the second-seeded hosts. Galesburg won Wednesday’s early semifinal 7-1 over Orion.
Mendota 4, Kewanee 0: At Mendota, the host Trojans claimed the championship of their own regional to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A IVC Sectional semifinals.
Girls volleyball
Woodland 2, DePue 0: At rural Streator, the host Warriors completed an undefeated home seasn with a 25-12, 25-6 triumph to move to 20-8 overall, 7-1 in the Tri-County Conference.
Kaiden Connor (four digs), Malayna Pitte (four kills), Grace Longmire (four kills), Shae Simons (six aces) and Ella Derossett (nine aces) led the Woodland attack.