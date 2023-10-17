The Times Area Roundup: Streator tops East Peoria for 21st victory

Volleyball
Streator 2, East Peoria 0: At East Peoria, the Bulldog Spikers earned a 25-18, 27-25 win over the Raiders on Monday.
Streator (21-9-2) received solid matches from Devin Elias (six kills), Alexa Jacobs (six kills), Mya Zavada (four blocks), Sophia Pence (three kills, two aces, eight digs), Emma Rambo (15 assists, nine digs) and Rilee Talty (10 digs).
Woodland 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, the Warriors improved to 18-8 on the season with a 25-10, 25-11 triumph over the Lions.
Woodland was led by Ella Derossett (12 assists, eight service points, two aces), Malayna Pitte (five kills, six points, two aces), Grace Longmire (four kills, a block) and Kaiden Connor (eight digs).
Seneca 2, Serena 0: At Serena, the Fighting Irish topped the Huskers 25-21, 25-14 to improve to 22-9 on the season.
Seneca was paced by 11 kills from Faith Baker and 18 assists from Lainie Olson.
Earlville 2, Hiawatha 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders defeated the Hawks 25-21, 25-14 in the Little Ten Conference match.
Earlville (22-6, 8-2) was led by Brooklyn Guelde (nine points, 19 assists), Mady Olson (15 digs), Chesney Auter (11 points, an ace) and Hannah Pfaff (11 kills).
Sophomore volleyball
Streator 2, East Peoria 0: At East Peoria, Alexa Barr and Sophia Snow each had five kills in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-20 victory.
Streator also had solid matches from Aubrey Jacobs (eight assists), Caty Talty (seven assists) and Maiya Lansford (eight digs and three aces).
Freshman volleyball
Streator 2, East Peoria 1: At East Peoria, the Bulldogs picked up a 12-25, 25-23, 15-12 win.
Streator was led by Reagan Morgan (two aces, three kills, five digs), Jayda Webb (six kills) and Kennedy Harcharick (nine digs, an ace).