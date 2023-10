A look at the Bureau County area sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Football: La Salle-Peru at Sycamore, St. Bede at Marquette, Rockridge at Hall-Putnam County, Mendota at Princeton, Aurora Central Catholic at Bureau Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: St. Bede, Princeton at Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional