The Times Area Roundup: Tanner Faivre’s hat trick leads Serena to postseason victory

Boys soccer
Serena 4, DePue-Hall 3: At Serena, the No. 6-seeded Huskers’ Tanner Faivre scored three goals in the victory over the No. 9 Little Giants in the Class 1A Mendota Regional quarterfinal match Wednesday.
Eduardo Moncada also had a goal for Serena (10-9-1), while Richie Armour recorded three assists and Carson Baker one helper.
Serena now plays top-seeded Mendota in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Mendota.
Mooseheart 8, Sandwich 1: At Mooseheart, the No. 10-seeded Indians’ season came to an end with the loss to the No. 8 Red Ramblers in the Class 1A Somonauk Regional quarterfinal match.
Girls volleyball
Tri-Valley 2, Fieldcrest 0: At Minonk, the Knights (25-4, 8-3) had a four-match winning streak snapped after falling 26-24, 25-23 to the visiting Vikings in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.
Fieldcrest was led by Allie Wiesenhofer (13 kills), Kaitlin White (six kills, two blocks), Macy Gochanour (15 assists, 10 digs) and Bella Fortner (eight assists).