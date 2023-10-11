Volleyball: Bureau Valley motivated for win at Hall

SPRING VALLEY - A little motivation can go a long way for a high school volleyball team.
Faced with some early morning running before school on Thursday, the Bureau Valley Storm cut their exercise routine in half by walking away with a 25-15, 25-20 victory in Three Rivers East play Tuesday night over Hall in Spring Valley.
The Storm were facing running two sets of what Coach Saige Barnett likes to call “17s,” but instead they will just run one set of 17 cross-court sprints.
“Practice was going to be rough Thursday morning and they didn’t want to run, so they pulled it out. I guess I just had to find what motivated them and play into that game,” Barnett said. “They’re already anxious about (running one set of 17s), but they’ll be fine.”
Senior Kate Stoller walked out of the locker room adding with a smile, “We do it (the 17s) every week. What difference does it make.”
That was all the motivation they needed, BV senior Mattie Michlig said.
“A lot of us don’t like running 17s, so it gave us a lot of motivation to get us in line and make sure we were playing our best,” she said. “We run them all the time in PE. They make us stronger and faster. It’s definitely rough, but it helps us and we all know that.
“We cut it them (the 17s) in half from two to one. We try to get down to half of one, but we’ve got to put in the work still for regionals and hopefully make it to (play) Orion (in the semifinals).”
The Red Devils did not go down without fight in the second game, rallying late to force a 20-20 tie with hopes to force a third set.
That was not to be as the Storm (13-15, 6-4) scored the final five points of the night with Lesleigh Maynard serving out the victory, capped by hits by juniors McKinley Canady and Madison Smith.
Hall coach Carolyn Foster, a former Red Devil standout, was happy to see her team battle back.
“We always seem to fight and then we have a few mistakes. But I’m glad they’re still swinging and they’re not trying to play safe,” she said. “We’ve been really stressing that to make sure they’re going out there trying to make a play instead of just giving the ball right back to the other team. I’d rather they go up there swinging and hitting into the net rather than giving them a tap so they can put one down on us.
“We just have a hard time fighting all the way through. That’s something they have to learn. That’s a mental toughness thing. We’ll get there eventually.”
Junior Ella Sterling kept Hall in the first game early at 14-9 with a big hit for a kill followed by a block.
Mattie Michlig strung four straight service points to send the Storm to a 19-9 lead. Hall pulled within 19-13, but got no closer.
BV senior Emma Stabler hit for the sideout and then served up three points to put the Storm back up by 10 at 23-13. Smith hit her first of two game-winners to finish off the Storm win at 25-15.
Barnett and Mattie Michlig said the win came at a good time for the Storm.
“It’s all about building momentum from here on out,” Barnett said. “It was a tough road win. A 35-minute bus ride, they get tired and we’ve got to find energy somehow to be ready to go.”
“We really needed it,” Michlig said.
Stabler, Salisbury and Taylor Neuhalfen spread the Storm hitting attack around with six kills each.
Stabler also had nine points, two aces, one block and nine digs while Salisbury added one block, seven digs and 17 assists.
The Storm also got contributions from Kate Stoller (four points, one ace, six digs), Callie Michlig (three digs), Canady (three kills, three digs), Mattie Michlig (four points, five digs), Smith (four kills, two blocks) and Maynard (six points, two aces, 12 digs).
The Red Devils will get a regional preview when they Kewanee on Thursday. They will meet in the regional quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 20 at Chillicothe.
“I said, it doesn’t matter what we do right now. We can come back and be the underdogs and sweep regionals. You guys are capable of doing it if they show up to play,” Foster said.