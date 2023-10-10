The Times Area Roundup: Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor places 2nd at Amboy XC Invite

Girls cross country
Seneca’s O’Connor finishes 2nd at Amboy Invite: Seneca junior Evelyn O’Connor finished runner-up in a time of 18 minutes, 19 seconds at the 50th Amboy Columbus Day Invite at Shady Oaks Country Club on Monday.
Following for the Fighting Irish, which placed fourth of the 16 competing teams, were Natalie Misener (20:21, 21st), Gracie Steffes (20:36, 24th), Lily Mueller (21:44, 37th), Julie Mueller (22:31, 60th), Ruthie Steffes (24:31, 95th) and Aubrie Jackson (28:42, 125th).
Fieldcrest’s Claire Phillips (21:46) placed 38th, followed by Macy Gochanour (23:32, 79th), TeriLynn Timmerman (24:53, 97th), Vada Timmerman (24:54, 98th) and Angel Serna (26:55, 116th).
Marquette Academy’s Olivia Tamblyn placed 112th in 26:06.
Boys cross country
Fieldcrest’s Krischel places 22nd at Amboy Invite: Fieldcrest junior Caleb Krischel crossed the finish line in 22nd place in 16:58 at the 50th Amboy Columbus Day Invite at Shady Oaks Country Club, while his Knights’ teammate Nathan Buchanan (19:39) placed 94th.
Logan Pasakarnis (17:51, 47th) led Seneca, followed by Sebastian Deering (20:28, 111th), Connor Pabian (21:11, 123rd), AJ Keedy (22:12, 133rd), Drew Danek (23:20, 142nd) and Carter Thomas (23:32, 144th).
Marquette Academy’s Mackinnley Thompson finished 121st in 20:57.
Girls volleyball
Marquette Academy 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: At Rural Varna, the No. 2-seeded Crusaders earned a 25-21, 25-18 victory over the No. 7 Rockets in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Midland High School. Marquette advances to Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against St. Bede.
St. Bede Academy 2, Woodland 1: At Rural Varna, the No. 3-seeded Warriors dropped a 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 decision to the No. 6 Bruins in the opening round of the TCC Tournament. Woodland will play Roanoke-Benson at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.
JV girls volleyball
Streator 2nd at St. Bede Academy tournament: The Bulldogs split with St Bede (20-25, 25-19), then defeated Indian Creek (25-13, 25-14) and Illinois Valley Central (25-15, 25-20) in pool play before falling to Bradley-Bourbonnais (28-26, 25-13) in the championship Saturday.
Streator was led on the day by Aubrey Jacobs (32 assists), Caty Talty (20 assists, five aces), Alexa Barr (12 kills, five aces) and Sophia Snow (14 kills, eight aces).