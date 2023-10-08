The Times Area Roundup: Drake Kaufman, Carson Zellers, Piper Stenzel finish up play at state meet

Boys golf
Kaufman cards 30th-place finish: On the final day of the IHSA Class 2A State Finals at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University, Ottawa senior Drake Kaufman finished up his stellar prep career by shooting a 5-over-par 76 — six strokes better than his opening round Friday — to finish tied for 30th place with a 36-hole score of 158.
Kaufman marked 10 pars and one birdie, including a stretch of seven straight pars or birdies on holes 5 through 11. His birdie came on the 358-yard, par-4 No. 10.
Marmion Academy’s Regan Konen (141) held on to take 2A’s individual title by one stroke over Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Cal Johnson.
Zellers scores a 25th-place mark: In Class 1A at the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Normal, Marquette Academy senior Carson Zellers followed up his 84 in Friday’s opening round with a solid 3-over-par 75 on Saturday to finish with a 159 — good for 25th place in the field of over a hundred.
Zellers carded a pair of birdies — on the 518-yard, par-5 No. 4 and the 169-yard, par-3 No. 8 — as well as 12 pars.
River Ridge senior Thomas Hereau shot a 1-under 143 to win the championship just ahead of three players with 145.
Girls golf
Stenzel finishes 33rd in 1A: On the final day of the IHSA Class 1A State Finals at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Seneca freshman Piper Stenzel finished her high school debut season by tying for 33rd place.
Stenzel — who advanced from regionals, sectionals and Friday’s opening round at Red Tail Run — marked an 11-over-par 83 Saturday to finish with a two-day, 36-hole total of 174. Saturday saw the Fighting Irish ace record seven pars, including a stretch of three straight on the front nine.
Sacred-Heart-Griffin’s Izzy Hassebrock shot a 71 Saturday to storm up the leaderboard and win the 1A individual stat championship with a two-day 147.
Girls tennis
Pirates claim title at I-8 Meet: At the Henderson-Guenther Courts on Saturday, host Ottawa claimed the championship at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament with 25 team points, four better than runner-up La Salle-Peru, the host of next weekend’s Class 1A regional.
Ottawa was powered by first-place finishes at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles as well as having runners-up at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emma Cushing and Rylee O’Fallon went 2-0 to win its title, triumphing in the championship match 6-4, 6-5 over Rochelle. The No. 3 doubles team, Maura Condon and Peyton Bryson, also went 2-0, scoring a 4-6, 6-0, 10-2 triumph over their counterparts from L-P.
Layne Krug at No. 1 singles went 1-1 after her bye, falling 6-0, 6-5 to Morris’ No. 1 for the title. MaKenzie Eichelkraut and Zulee Moreland at No. 2 doubles also went 1-1 following a bye, losing 6-4, 6-3 in their championship match to La Salle-Peru.
No. 2 singles player Mika Moreland placed fourth.
Girls volleyball
Earlville 2, Somonauk 0: At Leland, the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders claimed the third-place trophy at the Little Ten Conference Tournament with a 25-7, 25-17 triumph over the No. 7 Bobcats.
Earlville was led by Brooklynn Guelde (11 service points, five aces, 18 assists), Bailey Miller (nine points, three aces), Hannah Pfaff (eight kills) and Emily Harness (12 digs).
Serena 2, Hiawatha 1: At Leland, the No. 2-seeded Huskers won the consolation title of the LTC Tournament with a 25-17, 22-25, 25-15 win over the No. 5 Hawks.
Serena was paced by Makayla McNally (nine blocks, eight kills), Kendall Whiteaker (six kills, nine points), Paisley Twait (16 digs, eight points, six kills), Jenna Setchell (10 points, five digs), Macy Mahler (nine assists, four aces), Audree Tanas (10 assists), Bella Erpenbach (22 digs) and Alyssa Engel (10 points, three aces).
Cross country
Sandwich girls 7th, boys 10th at Prairie Central/Pontiac Invite: The Sandwich girls — led by Emily Urbanski’s 28th place in a time of 21 minutes, 16 seconds — finished seventh, while the Indians’ boy steam — paced by Alex Walsh’s 31st place in 17:42 — finished 10th.
Following Urbanski for the girls were Erin Lissman (22:23, 35th), Karlee Henkins (22:39, 39th), Kayla Kressin (22:42, 40th), Norah Vick (22:47, 41st), Emma White (25:21, 75th) and Jazmin Rios (28:47, 82nd). The boys following Walsh across the finish line were AJ Parkison (18:59, 59th), Josh Schaefers (19:53, 75th), Daniel Sparti (22:22, 89th), Nolan Minard (22:35, 91st), Nigel Sajulan (24:10, 93rd), Kolter Hardekopf (25:27, 96th) and Adrian Phousangphidok (25:33, 97th).