The Times Area Roundup: Kaufman, Stenzel open play at IHSA State Finals

Boys golf
Kaufman tied for 57th: After 18 holes at the Class 2A IHSA State Finals at Weibring at Illinois State University in Normal, Ottawa senior ace Drake Kaufman has an 18-hole 82, 11-over par. He is tied for 57th place in a field of more than 100.
Kaufman marked eight pars on the day, carding a 41 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine of the par-71, 6,496-yard course.
Marmion Academy’s Regan Konen leads the 2A field with a 1-under 70.
Plays concludes Saturday at Weibring.
Girls golf
Stenzel tied for 46th: After 18 holes at the Class 1A IHSA State Finals at Red Tail Run in Decatur, Seneca freshman Piper Stenzel is tied for 46th place in a field of 109 with a 91.
Stenzel’s day included seven pars on the par-72, 6,164-yard course.
Dixon’s Katie Drew with a 72 has a one-stroke lead on the 1A field.
The final round is Saturday.
Football
Fieldcrest 40, Fisher 0: At Minonk, the host Knights (3-4, 1-2 Heart of Illinois Small) kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a running-clock triumph over the winless Bunnies.
Lorton carried the ball 23 times for 244 yards and a trio of touchdowns, a big part of Fieldcrest’s 389-yard rushing attack that led the Knights to leads of 16-0 after one quarter and 32-0 by halftime.
The Knights visit Alton Marquette in Week 8 for a Saturday afternoon game.
FCW 15, Bushnell-Prairie City 14: At Bushnell, the visiting Falcons improved to 5-2 on the season with the win in a showdown of 4-2 eight-man teams.
Payton Quaintance plunged in from 1 yard late in the third quarter to give Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland the lead after trailing 8-7 earlier in the quarter, and the Falcons survived a fourth-quarter pick-six.
Both Quaintance (34 carries for 176 yards and one touchdown) and Kesler Collins (25 rushes for 114 yards and FCW’s other TD) surpassed 100 yards rushing. Kenny Eutsey caught a two-point conversion pass from Seth Jones. Toby Hansen (eight tackles) and Aydan Radke (1 1/2 quarterback sacks) led the Falcons defense.
Week 8 sees FCW host also playoff-bound South Beloit for Woodland’s homecoming.
Rochelle 40, Sandwich 13: At Sandwich, the host Indians fell to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue with the defeat.
Rochelle moves to 5-2, 4-0.
Sandwich visits Marengo in Week 8.
Girls volleyball
Newark 2, Earlville 0; Indian Creek 2, Somonauk 0: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Leland, the Norsemen and Timberwolves advanced to Saturday’s 6 p.m.championship match with the victories.
Top-seeded Newark won 25-16, 25-13. Somonauk fell 25-21, 25-16.
Serena – a 25-27, 25-20, 25-23 winner over Hinckley-Big Rock – will play Hiawatha at 4 p.m. for the consolation title.
Thursday’s results
Girls volleyball
Woodland 2, Midland 0: At rural Varna, the Warriors earned a 25-23, 25-17 Tri-County Conference victory over the Timberwolves.
Woodland (15-7, 6-1) was paced by Kaiden Connor (seven points, six digs), Ella Derossett (six points, four aces), Malayna Pitte (nine kills), Grace Longmire (four kills) and Shae Simons (18 assists).
Ottawa 2, Morris 1: At Morris, the Pirates picked up a 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 triumph over Morris to improve to 21-6 overall and 4-3 in Interstate 8 Conference play.
Peotone 2, Streator 1: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldog Spikers (16-8-1, 5-6) dropped a 25-20, 24-26, 24-26 Illinois Central Eight Conference decision to the visiting Blue Devils.
Seneca 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Washburn, the Fighting Irish picked up a 25-10, 25-13 TCC win over the Wildcats.
Seneca (17-6, 6-1) was led by Lainie Olson (16 assists), Faith Baker (eight kills) and Teagan Johnson (six kills).
Fieldcrest 2, Tremont 0: At Minonk, Kaylin Rients put down 10 kills and served two aces to help the Knights to a 25-21, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Allie Wiesenhofer had 11 digs and six kills for Fieldcrest (23-4, 7-2 HOIC), while Kaitlin White contributed six kills and two aces.
Lexington 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Flanagan, the Falcons dropped a 25-16, 25-22 HOIC decision to the Minutemen.
Boys soccer
DePue-Hall 2, Serena 1: At Hinckley, the Huskers fell to the Little Giants in the consolation championship match of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
Richie Armour scored on a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining in the second half to tie the match for Serena before D-H put home the game-winning tally with just over a minute to play.
JV girls tennis
Morris 3, Ottawa 2: At Morris, the Corsairs received singles victories from No. 1 Brooklyn Byone and No. 2 Caitlyn Trettenero in the road loss to wrap up the season.