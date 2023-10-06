The Times Area Roundup: Woodland earns TCC victory over Midland

Volleyball
Woodland 2, Midland 0: At Varna, the Warriors earned a 25-23, 25-17 Tri-County Conference victory over the Timberwolves.
Woodland (15-7, 6-1) was paced by Kaiden Connor (seven points, six digs), Ella Derossett (six points, four aces), Malayna Pitte (nine kills), Grace Longmire (four kills), Shae Simons (18 assists).
Ottawa 2, Morris 1: At Morris, the Pirates picked up a 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 triumph over Morris to improve to 21-6 overall and 4-3 in Interstate 8 Conference play.
Seneca 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Washburn, the Fighting Irish picked up a 25-10, 25-13 TCC win over the Wildcats.
Seneca (17-6) was led by Lainie Olson (16 assists), Faith Baker (eight kills) and Teagan Johnson (six kills).
Fieldcrest 2, Tremont 0: At Minonk, Kaylin Rients put down 10 kills and served two aces to help the Knights to a 25-21, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Allie Wiesenhofer had 11 digs and six kills for Fieldcrest (23-4, 7-2 HOIC), while Kaitlin White contributed six kills and two aces.
Lexington 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Flanagan, the Falcons dropped a 25-16, 25-22 HOIC decision to the Minutemen.
Boys soccer
DePue-Hall 2, Serena 1: At Hinckley, the Huskers fell to the Little Giants in the consolation championship match of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
Richie Armour scored on a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining in the second half to tie the match for Serena before D-H put home the game-winning tally with just over a minute to play.
JV girls tennis
Morris 3, Ottawa 2: At Morris, the Corsairs received singles victories from No. 1 Brooklyn Byone and No. 2 Caitlyn Trettenero in the road loss to wrap up the season.