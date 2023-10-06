BCR roundup for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023: Princeton tops Mendota on Senior Night

Princeton scored a 25-16, 25-13 win on Senior Night over Mendota in Three Rivers East play Thursday at Prouty Gym.

Junior Ellie Harp led the Tigresses with five kills, 10 points and four aces. Caroline Keutzer had three kills, Keighley Davis had three blocks and two kills and senior setter Natasha Faber-Fox had 13 assists, eight points and four aces.

PHS seniors honored were Miyah Fox, Chrissy Sierens and Faber-Fox.

PHS also swept the sophomore (25-15, 25-10) and freshmen (25-18, 25-18) matches.

Kewanee 2, Bureau Valley 1: The Storm won the first game, 25-20, but the Boilermakers came back with a pair of 26-24 wins to take the Three Rivers East match at the Storm Cellar Thursday night.

Taylor Neuhalfen led the Storm with 12 kills with Emma Stabler adding 10 and Kinley Canady seven.

Stabler also contributed eight points, two aces, two blocks and 17 digs while Kate Salisbury had six points, t blocks, 12 digs and 24 assists, Lesleigh Maynard had 10 points and 23 digs, Callie Michlig had nine digs, Madi Smith had two blocks and Kate Stoller added six points, two aces and 10 digs.

Newman 2, Hall 0: The Comets swept the Devils 25-23, 25-15 in Sterling Thursday.

Henry 2, St. Bede 0: The host Mallards defeated the Bruins 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 in Tri-County Conference play Thursday in Henry.