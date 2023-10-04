The Times Area Roundup: Earlville boys soccer advances to LTC Tournament title match

Boys soccer
Earlville 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2 (OT): At Hinckley, the Red Raiders advanced to Thursday’s championship match of the Little Ten Conference Tournament with the semifinal win in overtime over the rival Royals.
Earlville’s Griffin Cook netted a pair of goals, while Ryan Browder recorded a goal and assist.
Streator 3, Coal City 2 (SO): At Coal City, the Bulldogs needed penalty kicks, but defeated the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
Landon Muntz and Noah Russow netted regulation tallies for Streator (6-9-1, 2-4).
Somonauk-Leland-Newark 9, Indian Creek 0: At Hinckley, the Bobcats rolled to the LTC Tournament win over the Timberwolves and will play Earlville in the championship match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hinckley.
Girls volleyball
Ottawa 2, Kaneland 0: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates claimed a 27-25, 25-21 Interstate 8 Conference triumph over the Knights.
Ottawa is now 20-6 overall and 3-3 in I-8 play. It’s the program’s first 20-plus win season since 2014.
Seneca 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Fighting Irish swept the Tri-County Conference match 25-11, 25-10 against the Mallards.
Seneca (16-6, 5-1) was led by Lainie Olson (17 assists), Faith Baker (eight kills), and Teagan Johnson (seven kills).
Ridgeview 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: At Ridgeview, the Mustangs earned a 16-25, 25-22, 25-19 win over the Falcons.
Girls tennis
Streator 3, Mendota 2: At the SHS Courts, the No. 2 Bulldogs doubles team of Alex Mahan and Indyana Hernandez broke a two-all tie with a 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 10-7 victory to give Streator (8-8) a senior-day triumph. Streator also had wins from No. 1 Mina James/Maddie Wahl (6-1, 6-2) and No. 3 Annie Michlik/Aubrey DeMoss (6-4, 6-4).
Boys cross country
IMSA 22, Sandwich 56, Ottawa 59: At Silver Spring State Park in Yorkville, the Titans ran to the victory over the Indians and Pirates.
Ottawa was led by Lucas Farabaugh (17 minutes, 57 seconds, 2nd), Oliver Ruvalcaba (20:45, 14th), Kaleb Nimke (21:29, 17th), Malachi Snyder (21:29, 18th), Kasey Dose (21:39, 19th), Grant Smithmeyer (21:40, 20th) and Austin Hellman (21:41, 21st).
Sandwich was paced by Max Cryer (17:58, 4th), Alex Walsh (19:01, 9th), Josh Schaefers (20:35, 13th), A.J. Parkison (21:26, 16th), Travis Kellogg (23:51, 31st), Nolan Minard (25:05, 32nd) and Nigel Sajulan (25:40, 35th).
Fieldcrest’s Wright wins at LWRB Invite: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Wright finished first at the LWRB Invite at Roanoke Park, finishing the course in 16:57, with teammate Landin Wright crossing the finish line 13th in 19:04.
Marquette’s Mackinnley Thompson (20:10) finished 19th, and Joe Amicon (20:51) placed 26th.
Girls cross country
Sandwich 21, Ottawa 34: At Silver Spring State Park in Yorkville, the Indians defeated the Pirates.
Sandwich’s Sunny Weber ran to the win in 18:18, followed by teammates Joanna Rivera (22:24, 2nd), Emily Urbanski (22:41, 3rd), Norah Vick (24:39, 9th), Erin Lissman (24:40, 10th), Sierra Beatty (25:49, 13th) and Kayla Kressin (26:21, 14th).
Ottawa was led by Makenzie Blazys (23:30, 4th), Shaylen Quinn (23:41, 5th), Addyson Miller (23:44, 6th), Riley Thrush (25:45, 11th), Hailey Larsen (25:47, 12th), Emma Yawn (27:10, 15th), Sam Ruiz (27:11, 16th) and Haley Solan (27:14, 17th).
Somonauk’s Junia Johnson (27:56) finished 22nd, and Emma Rominski (28:59) placed 26th.
Fieldcrest’s Phillps 7th at LWRB Invite: Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips finished seventh at the LWRB Invite at Roanoke Park, crossing the finish line in 16:57, followed by teammates Tatiana Serna (24:12, 11th) and TeriLynn Timmerman (24:38, 13th).
Marquette’s Olivia Tamblyn (25:35) finished 18th.
Girls swimming
La Salle-Peru co-op defeats Morris and BCC: At Morris, the La Salle-Pure co-op topped Morris (146-129) and Bloomington Central Catholic (136-121).
Sam Nauman led the Cavaliers, as she won the 400-meter freestyle in 5:02.42 and swam with Kailey Goetsch, Clara Guglielmetti and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.01.
Sophomore volleyball
Coal City 2, Streator 1: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the hosts fell 25-19, 20-25, 25-16.
Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (eight kills), Caty Talty (seven assists) and Maiya Lansford (20 digs).
Freshman volleyball
Coal City 2, Streator 0: At Streator, the Bullpup Spikers dropped a 25-17, 25-21 decision to the Coalers.
Streator was paced by Tamya Glass (five aces), Kennedy Harcharik (an ace, nine digs) and Morgan Kostal (three kills, five digs, one block).