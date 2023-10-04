Jaxon Cruse, 10, of Princeton crusin’ for the kids

Jaxon Cruse is putting his love for motocross to help the kids.

The 10-year-old from Princeton has already raised $1,600 to donate to St. Jude. On Saturday, Jaxon will ride as many laps as possible at Sunset Ridge MX in Walnut to collect more donations from people who pledge money per lap.

His father, Dave Cruse, said he is riding to raise money for St. Jude “just because he’d like to help out the kids who need it.”

“He had noticed how other groups were raising money and decided he wanted to come up with a way to raise money with his dirt bike,” Cruse added. “He came up with the idea and then this year his gear sponsor (FXR) came out with a St. Jude limited edition gear with all proceeds being donated. He had several local businesses donate for the gear and between that and what he’s collected so far, he’s raised about $1,600.”

Anyone who would like to help Jaxon in his ride for St. Jude Saturday, may visit his Facebook page at Jaxon Cruse Racing 39. He said any amount helps, even a penny a lap.