BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

A look at Bureau County area scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Volleyball

At Princeton

Princeton def. Bureau Valley 25-21, 25-14

SOPHS: BV 25-17, 23-25, 25-15

FRESHMEN: PHS 25-17, 25-17

At St. Bede

St. Bede def. Kewanee 16-25, 25-23, 25-15

SOPHS: Kewanee 25-19, 25-20

FRESHMEN: Kewanee 25-2, 25-14

At Henry

Seneca def. Henry 25-11, 25-10

At Rockridge

Mon-Rose def Rockridge 23-25, 25-14, & 25-19

At Ottawa

Ottawa def. Kaneland 25-18 25-9

At Streator

Coal City def. Streator 25-23, 25-22

At Sterling

Sterling def. Rock Island 27-25, 25-21

At Sterling

Newman def. Mendota 25-20, 25-20

Boys soccer

At Ottawa

Ottawa 3, Princeton 0