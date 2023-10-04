BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

A look at Bureau County area scores for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023
Volleyball
At Princeton
Princeton def. Bureau Valley 25-21, 25-14
SOPHS: BV 25-17, 23-25, 25-15
FRESHMEN: PHS 25-17, 25-17
At St. Bede
St. Bede def. Kewanee 16-25, 25-23, 25-15
SOPHS: Kewanee 25-19, 25-20
FRESHMEN: Kewanee 25-2, 25-14
At Henry
Seneca def. Henry 25-11, 25-10
At Rockridge
Mon-Rose def Rockridge 23-25, 25-14, & 25-19
At Ottawa
Ottawa def. Kaneland 25-18 25-9
At Streator
Coal City def. Streator 25-23, 25-22
At Sterling
Sterling def. Rock Island 27-25, 25-21
At Sterling
Newman def. Mendota 25-20, 25-20
Boys soccer
At Ottawa
Ottawa 3, Princeton 0