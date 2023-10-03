The Times Area Roundup: Marquette’s Carson Zellers punches ticket to 1A state golf meet

Boys golf
Zellers advances at Sherrard: At Frye Lake, Marquette senior Carson Zellers fired a seventh-place 80 — one stroke better than the individual cutoff of 81— to advance to this weekend’s Class 1A IHSA Finals from the Sherrard Sectional on Monday.
Fieldcrest’s Nathan Buchanan (T-48th, 89), Connor Reichman (T-57th, 92) and Carter Senko (T-70th, 95) also competed.
No Bulldogs advance from Peoria: At Kellogg Golf Club, Mahomet-Seymour won the Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional team title with a 301, while Williamsville’s Will Seman carded a 72 for individual medalist honors.
Morris advanced one individual, junior Liam Eber, who shot a 74 to tie for third place. Morris’ Aden Delahera and Joey Lanahan just missed, carding 79s. The cutoff came in at 76.
Streator senior Cole Park saw his season end with an 83. Jaydon Nambo and Logan Aukland, also seniors, carded 84s to finish tied for 58th. Nolan Ketcham added an 87.
Baker area’s best at Bishop Mac: At the Kankakee Elks, Serena-Newark senior Carson Baker shot a 34th-place 83, while the individual cutoff for advancing came in at 78.
Seneca’s Grant Siegel (T-49th, 88) and Keegan Murphy (T-62nd, 91) also came in under 100.
Girls golf
Seneca 6th at Pontiac: At Wolf Creek Golf Course, Seneca placed sixth in the team standings with a 391, while freshman Piper Stenzel punched her ticket to the Class 1A IHSA State Finals with a 12th-place individual finish, carding a 91.
The cutoff came in at 93.
Stenzel’s teammate Shelby Walsh (18th, 94) just missed out on qualifying for state, as did Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz (T-21st, 96).
Seneca’s Addison Stiegler (T-37th, 100), Fieldcrest’s Ava Marty (T-42nd, 101), Seneca’s Julia Hogan (T-59th, 106), Seneca’s Jolena Odum, (T-74th, 112) and the Fighting Irish’s Camryn Stecken (T-84th, 118) also came in under 120.
Soccer
Sycamore 3, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the Pirates (10-8-2, 3-7) fell in an Interstate 8 Conference match to the Spartans.
Byron 3, Sandwich 1: At Byron, Kayden Page scored on a penalty kick and John Carlson made 23 saves for the Indians in the loss to the Tigers.
Earlville 1, DePue-Hall 0: At Earlville, Trenton Fruit scored off an assist from Easton Fruit to lift the Red Raiders to the win over the Little Giants in the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
Indian Creek 3, Serena 2 (OT/SO): At Waterman, the Huskers and Indian Creek were tied 2-2 after regulation and overtime before the Timberwolves won 3-2 in a shootout in the opening round of the LTC Tournament.
Damien Gonzalez and Eduardo Moncada each scored for Serena, while Tanner Faivre had an assist.
Volleyball
Ottawa 2, Mendota 0: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates picked up a 25-18, 25-9 victory over the Spikers.
Fieldcrest 2, Marquette 0: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 21-4 on the season with the win over the Crusaders.
Fieldcrest was paced by Allie Wiesenhofer (11 kills, seven digs), Kaitlin White (seven kills, block), Macy Gochanour (10 assists), Bella Fortner (eight assists) and Aliah Celis (two aces).
Woodland 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: At Gardner, the Warriors topped the Panthers 25-21, 20-25, 25-17 to improve to 13-7 on the season.
Woodland was paced by Ella Derossett (11 points, six digs), Peyton Bradbury (eight points), Grace Longmire (11 kills, one block), Malayna Pitte (eight kills, one solo block), Shae Simons (24 assists) and Kaiden Connor (12 digs).
Seneca 2, Wilmington 1: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 15-6 on the season with a 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over the Wildcats.
Seneca was led by Lainie Olson (22 assists), Teagan Johnson (seven kills), Faith Baker (six kills) and Audrey McNabb (six kills).
Leland 2, IMSA 0: At Leland, the Panthers opened the LTC Tournament with a 25-12, 25-13 victory over the Titans.
Leland was led by Macey Kinney (11 points, five assists), Isabelle Podnar (five kills, nine points, nine digs), Brynn Pennington (two kills, 11 digs) and Zoey Holstein, (11 digs, six points).
Somonauk 2, LaMoille 0: At Leland, the Bobcats advanced in the LTC Tournament with a 25-11, 25-14 triumph over the Lions.