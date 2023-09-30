St. Bede softball ceremony has a nice ring to it

The St. Bede softball team had a memorable season this spring, capturing the Class 1A State Championship by rallying to upend two-time defending champion Glasford Illini Bluffs, 7-6.
That moment had a nice ring to it Saturday.
The Bruins received their state championship rings with a special ceremony at Abbot Philip Davey Field, presented from four members of the very first St. Bede softball team in 1975-76, the year St. Bede became coed, Patty Collins (’76), Hilde Grivetti (’76), Margaret Comiskey (’77) and Sam Pumo (’79).
SBA senior Ella Hermes, who was the winning pitcher in relief in the state title game, said the ring ceremony was the perfect way to cap their state championship.
“It means a lot. For all of our hard work and effort, it just feels complete. But we’re still going to do it again,” she said.
Hermes and coach Shawn Sons enjoyed having some of the early St. Bede softballers on hand for the ceremony.
“It means a lot from where it all began,” she said.
“We can’t truly appreciate our success without recognizing the ladies who blazed the trail. If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the success we had,” Sons said.
St. Bede graduate Madelyn Torrance, who had three RBIs in the championship game, was asked by Sons to speak on behalf of her team.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that game. That I don’t think about Bos’ (Lily Bosnich) hit. That I don’t think about Lily (McClain) scoring. That I don’t think about Herm (Hermes) and Reag (Reagan Stoudt) pitching. Or that I don’t think about you-all. I have chills here now,” said Torrance, who drove home for the Homecoming weekend from Auburn University.
“The love these girls share for softball is unmatched. There is just true passion and heart. We all gave 110%, no questions asked. It showed on the field.”
Torrance also gave a special mention to their softball sisters, who played on the first St. Bede team nearly 50 years ago.
“We couldn’t be here without the lovely women who started this 50 years ago. Who took that leap of faith, went to St. Bede to being the first group of women,” she said. “Imagine how difficult that would be going in to an all guys school, for what 70 years, and say, ‘Oh, let’s have a softball team. Let’s get it started.’
“So thank you to those ladies and that program that was created. Because, without them we wouldn’t be sitting here today.”
Collins said at first she didn’t feel like playing on the first St. Bede softball team was anything special.
“But then as we were invited here and how we were presented, this is so unexpected,” she said. “I’m just kind of speechless about it. To be part of this St. Bede softball team that we helped start, I guess that’s what it is.
“We had a love for softball. That first year, we wore our gym uniforms for softball and we all laugh about that now.”
Records show Collins batted about .800 playing then slow-pitch softball. So the question remains, was she the best hitter in the Perona family over brothers, Jim and Joe, members of the Bruins’ 1988 state championship baseball team?
“Could be. Could be. That’s something I never thought about,” she said with a laugh.
After each team member received their rings, the Bruins unveiled their state championship banner, which was proudly raised above center field of Abbot Davey Field.
Sons said he’s often asked what more can he do now that he’s reached the pinnacle of his coaching career. Each time, he simply replies, come back and “Win it again” next year.
With eight players returning who played in the state championship tournament, including both pitchers, Hermes and Reagan Stoudt, another ring ceremony could be in the works next year.