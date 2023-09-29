The Times Area Roundup: Golfers from Serena-Newark, Seneca, Somonauk-Leland advance to sectionals

Boys golf
Baker leads advancers from The Creek: At The Creek in Morris, five Times-area golfers advanced out of the rain-delayed Class 1A Seneca Regional and onto Monday’s Bishop Mac Sectional at the Kankakee Elks.
Serena-Newark’s Carson Baker (5th, 81) was the top individual advancer and will be joined by teammate Payton Twait (T-15th, 89). Seneca’s Grant Siegel (T-7th, 84) and Keegan Murphy (10th, 85) as well as Somonauk-Leland’s Aiden Wold (T-12th, 87) also qualified for sectionals.
Serena-Newark (372) and Seneca (373) placed fourth and fifth in the team standings, behind the three advancing teams that included regional champion Aurora Christian (332).
Girls golf
Cooney area’s best at Green Garden: At SPG Green Garden, Ottawa’s Caroline Cooney (T-46th, 107) shot The Times-area’s top score on Thursday but failed to advance to sectionals. Payton Bruck (56th, 114) also came in under 120 for the Pirates.
La Salle-Peru did score one advancer from a field dominated by the Lincoln-Way schools, with Allie Thome (T-22nd, 89) moving on.
Butler’s just misses at Blackstone: At Blackstone in the Class 1A Marengo Regional, Sandwich freshman Brynn Butler (28th, 125) missed a playoff for the final advancing spot by one stroke.
Boys soccer
United Township 3, Streator 2: At the James Street Rec Area, the host Bulldogs fell to 5-9-1 on the season despite goals from Landon Muntz and Noah Russow along with Noah Camp’s 12 saves in net.
Somonauk/Leland/Newark 1, Mendota 0: At Mendota, the visiting Bobcats (13-3-2) handed previously undefeated Mendota its first loss of the season.
Girls volleyball
Reed-Custer 2, Streator 1: At Braidwood, the Bulldog Spikers fell 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 to the host Comets in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
Streator (16-6-1, 5-4) was led by Mya Zavada (six kills), Sophia Pence (five kills, eight digs), Rilee Talty (seven aces, seven digs) and Kora Lane (eight digs, two aces).
Woodland 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At rural Streator, the Warriors earned a 25-18, 25-15 Tri-County Conference win over the Mallards.
Earlville 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, the Red Raiders topped the Royals 25-19, 24-26, 25-23 in the Little Ten Conference match.
Earlville (15-5, 4-2) was led by Mady Olson (nine service point, an ace, 23 digs), Nevaeh Sansone (13 kills), Bailey Miller (12 kills), Brooklyn Guelde (25 assists) and Hannah Pfaff (three blocks).
Newark 2, Rosary 0: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 20-2 on the season with a 25-11, 25-15 win over the Royals.
Newark was paced by Kiara Wesseh (11 kills, four digs, an ace), Adrianna Larsen (six kills), Elle Norquist (five aces), Lauren Ulrich (19 assists), Julia DiClementi (six digs) and Dani Peshia (five digs).
Mendota 2, Somonauk 1: At Mendota, the Bobcats dropped a 25-18, 25-27, 25-16 match to the hosts.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Ottawa 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Courts, the Pirates received wins from Layne Krug (6-3, 6-1) at No. 1 singles as well as from the No. 1 doubles team of Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing (6-2, 6-3).
JV volleyball
Streator 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs picked up a 25-19, 25-23 victory.
Streator (13-9, 6-3) was led by Aubrey Jacobs (eight assists), Caty Talty (seven assists, four kills), Sophia Snow (four kills, five aces),and Maiya Lansford (seven digs).
JV boys golf
Ottawa wins at Geneseo: At Country View, the Corsairs closed their season by winning the Geneseo Invitational led by Jax Addis’s 43, Login Cottingham’s 44, Deklan Gage’s 45 and Landon Brandt’s 48.
Freshman volleyball
Reed-Custer 2, Streator 1: At Braidwood, the Bullpup Spikers dropped a 12-25, 25-16, 25-17 decision on the road. Reese Reinhold (four aces, five assists), Reagan Morgan (two aces, three kills, three digs, a block), Jerzy Koelsar (three kills, nine digs) and Ava Glisson (two aces, 12 digs) led Streator.