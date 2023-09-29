St. Bede Homecoming events packed for Saturday

It’s going to be a busy sports day at St. Bede Academy Saturday to cap Homecoming Week.
St. Bede will honor its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and its 2023 State Championship softball team as part of Homecoming ceremonies.
The Bruins will be playing Elmwood Park for the Homecoming football game at 1 p.m.
The St. Bede Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductions will kick off the day at 10 a.m. in Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.
Individual inductees to be inducted are:
Caitlin (Edgcumb) Colling (2002-06) - a standout pitcher (4-time BCR Player of the Year) and basketball player
Emily Balestri (1998-2002) - tennis, basketball and softball athlete
Ralph Levaccare (1969-73) - boarding student and football player
Richard Verucchi (1960-64) - football, basketball and track athlete
Ken Anderson - basketball coach and teacher from 1983-91, to be honored posthumously
The 1972-73 Bruins football team, which finished 7-2, will also be inducted.
A ring presentation for St. Bede’s 2023 state championship softball team will be held at noon at Abbot Philip Davey Softball Field. Members of the first-ever Academy female sports program will assist in the presentation of the rings the players and coaches.
The Bruins softball team upended two-time defending state champion Illini Bluffs with a thrilling come-from-behind 7-6 victory to capture the Class 1A state title on June 3 in Peoria.