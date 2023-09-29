September 29, 2023
St. Bede Homecoming events packed for Saturday

2023 Hall of Fame inductions, state championship ring presentation to be held

By Kevin Hieronymus
Members of the St. Bede softball team hoist the Class 1A State championship trophy after defeating Illini Bluffs on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Members of the St. Bede softball team hoist the Class 1A State championship trophy after defeating Illini Bluffs on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. There will be a special ring ceremony to honor the state champs. (Scott Anderson)

It’s going to be a busy sports day at St. Bede Academy Saturday to cap Homecoming Week.

St. Bede will honor its 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and its 2023 State Championship softball team as part of Homecoming ceremonies.

The Bruins will be playing Elmwood Park for the Homecoming football game at 1 p.m.

The St. Bede Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductions will kick off the day at 10 a.m. in Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

Individual inductees to be inducted are:

Caitlin (Edgcumb) Colling (2002-06) - a standout pitcher (4-time BCR Player of the Year) and basketball player

Emily Balestri (1998-2002) - tennis, basketball and softball athlete

Ralph Levaccare (1969-73) - boarding student and football player

Richard Verucchi (1960-64) - football, basketball and track athlete

Ken Anderson - basketball coach and teacher from 1983-91, to be honored posthumously

The 1972-73 Bruins football team, which finished 7-2, will also be inducted.

A ring presentation for St. Bede’s 2023 state championship softball team will be held at noon at Abbot Philip Davey Softball Field. Members of the first-ever Academy female sports program will assist in the presentation of the rings the players and coaches.

The Bruins softball team upended two-time defending state champion Illini Bluffs with a thrilling come-from-behind 7-6 victory to capture the Class 1A state title on June 3 in Peoria.