September 29, 2023
Malden earns No. 1 seed for BVEC Volleyball Tournament

By Kevin Hieronymus
Volleyball logo

The Malden Musketeers will take the home court and top seed into the 2023 BVEC Volleyball Tournament, which starts Saturday.

Bradford is the No. 2 seed followed by No. 3 Princeton Christian Academy, No. 4 Ladd, No. 5 LaMoille, No. 6 Neponset and No. 7 De Pue.

Tournament pairings

Saturday, Sept. 30

Game 1 - #2 Bradford vs. #7 De Pue, 9 a.m.

Game 2 - #4 Ladd vs. #5 La Moille, 10:15 a.m.

Game 3 - #3 PCA vs. #6 Neponset, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 4 - #1 Malden vs. winner 2, 5 p.m.

Game 5 - winners 1-3, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Third place - losers 4-5, 5 p.m.

Title - winners 4-5, 6:15 p.m.