Malden earns No. 1 seed for BVEC Volleyball Tournament

The Malden Musketeers will take the home court and top seed into the 2023 BVEC Volleyball Tournament, which starts Saturday.

Bradford is the No. 2 seed followed by No. 3 Princeton Christian Academy, No. 4 Ladd, No. 5 LaMoille, No. 6 Neponset and No. 7 De Pue.

Tournament pairings

Saturday, Sept. 30

Game 1 - #2 Bradford vs. #7 De Pue, 9 a.m.

Game 2 - #4 Ladd vs. #5 La Moille, 10:15 a.m.

Game 3 - #3 PCA vs. #6 Neponset, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 4 - #1 Malden vs. winner 2, 5 p.m.

Game 5 - winners 1-3, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Third place - losers 4-5, 5 p.m.

Title - winners 4-5, 6:15 p.m.