Cross country: Princeton lands three all-conference in Three Rivers Meet

Three Princeton runners claimed all-conference honors in Tuesday’s Three Rivers cross country meet at Kewanee.
PHS sophomore Augustus Swanson was 15th in the boys race with a time of 18:12.58.
On the girls side, PHS freshmen Ruby Acker placed sixth (21:23.32) and Payton Frueh finished 15th (21:55.58) to claim all-conference honors.
It was the ninth year in a row that the PHS girls had at least one all-conference runner and the sixth straight year with at least two all-conference runners.
“I thought that we competed well. We were able to get the three all-conference runners that we were looking for, which is always nice to do,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. “Ruby ran a very nicely paced race and kind of moved her way up in the second half of it. Augustus and Payton gave strong efforts and held on for those top 15 finishes at the end. And the rest of the crew battled hard as well.”
The Bureau Valley boys placed sixth (150) behind Adrian Gallardo (25th, 19:01.49), Maddox Moore (36th, 20:03.44), Nathan Siri (42nd, 20:43.28), Landon Hulsing (43rd, 20:48.52) and Andrew Roth (54th, 21:25.2).
Princeton was seventh (170) with Tyler VandeVenter (30th, 19:30) Ethan Mallery (58th, 22:09), Jackson Drozda (60th, 22:18), Kamden Wahlgren (76th, 24:22) and Cruz Rodriguez (93rd, 30:39).
Hall was eighth (204), led by Eri Martinez-Prado (22nd in 18:53.06), Jeremy Smith (56th, 22:02.64), Joseph Caracheo (65th, 23:04.16), Cesar Figueroa (80th, 24:47.65), Shane Schribner (81st, 25:09.66) and William Pikula 89th (27:22.77).
Also running for the PHS girls were Alexandra Waca (26th, 24:33), Avery Waca (39th, 26:18) and Ella Grey (56th, 31:37).
Bureau Valley’s lone runner Leah House finished 35th (26:04.47) in the girls race while Evelyn Castelan of Hall was 50th (29:04.50).
Riverdale claimed four top seven finishes to top Erie-Prophetstown, 36-50 for the boys title.
In the girls meet, Sherrard claimed three of the top four places to defeat Orion, 29-57, for the team title.
Race winners were Charlie Link (16:34.65) of E-P and Orion senior Olivia Thomsen (20:10.67).
Tri-County Meet: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic earned all-conference honors in the Tri-County Conference Meet at Sterling finishing eighth with a time of 20:33.92.
St. Bede freshman Raudel Hermosillo finished 15th (21:44.72) and Eric Du was 28th (25:12.7).
In the girls’ race, St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver finished 18th (28:40.85).
Lowpoint-Washburn swept both the boys and girls team championships.
Race winners were Toby Ulrich (19:31.85) of Lowpoint-Washburn and Evelyn O’Connor (20:08.69) of Seneca