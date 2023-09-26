The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa boys golf earns 2nd straight I-8 Tournament title

Boys golf
Interstate 8 Conference Tournament: Ottawa recorded a team score of 322 to finish first ahead of runner-up Kaneland (328) in Monday’s Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. It is the second consecutive conference tournament championship for the Pirates.
Bryer Harris shot a 79 to lead Ottawa and place fourth as an individual, followed by counting scores from Seth Cooper (80, 5th), Chandler Creedon (81, 8th) and Jacob Armstrong (82, 10th). Drake Kaufman (13th) added an 83 and Colt Bryson (16th) an 85 for the Pirates.
Girls golf
Seneca 180, Ottawa 194: At Deer Park Golf Course, the Fighting Irish wrapped a perfect (15-0) regular season by topping the Pirates with a school-record team score.
Piper Stenzel led Seneca with a 41, followed by Julia Hogan (44), Cam Stecken (47), Addison Stiegler (48), Shelby Welsh (50), and Jay Szafranski (61).
Ottawa’s Caroline Cooney earned medalist honors with a career-best 39, followed by Payton Bruck (45), Payton Nodland (55), Mara McCullough (55), Kendall Lowery (61) and Ava Perry (63).
Boys soccer
Ottawa 4, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, the Pirates (10-6-2, 3-5) picked up the I-8 win over the host Hubs.
Jorge Lopez scored a pair of goals for Ottawa, with Grayson Skinner and Alexio Fernandez also finding the back of the net. Evan Snook recorded two assists, and Collin Lyons and Michael Bedolla had a helper each. Keeper Connor Diederich stopped eight shots.
Somonauk/Leland/Newark 6, Serena 1: At Serena, the Huskers (8-6-1, 1-4-1) took the lead five minutes in on a penalty kick goal by Tanner Faivre. However, from there the Bobcats scored the final six goals in the Little Ten Conference contest.
Somonauk/Leland/Newark (12-3-2, 6-0), now a winner in nine straight matches, clinched the undefeated regular-season LTC title.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (11-3-1, 2-2-1) came up short in the LTC match against the rival Royals to snap a four-match unbeaten streak.
Harvard 10, Sandwich 1: At Harvard, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the host Hornets.
John Carlson scored on a penalty kick for Sandwich, while keeper Aiden Ferguson was credited with eight saves.
Girls volleyball
St. Bede 2, Seneca 0: At Peru, the Fighting Irish fell 27-25, 25-15 to the host Bruins.
Woodland 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: At rural Streator, the Warriors topped the Rockets 25-14, 25-14 to improve to 12-6 overall and 3-1 in Tri-County Conference play.
Woodland was led by Kaiden Connor (nine service points, six digs), Shae Simons (19 assists, six points, an ace), Malayna Pitte (10 kills, a solo block, a block assist), Grace Longmire (eight kills) and Ella Derossett (seven points, an ace).
Newark 2, Sandwich 0: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 19-2 on the season with the 25-11, 25-15 victory over the Indians.
Newark was paced by Kodi Rizzo (six kills, three blocks), Adrianna Larsen (six kills), Lauren Ulrich (10 assists), and Taylor Jeffers (10 assists).
Earlville 2, Midland 1: At rural Varna, the Red Raiders (14-5) bounced back for a 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 triumph over the host Timberwolves.
Earlville was led by Mady Olson (15 service points, two aces, 11 digs), Nevaeh Sansone (10 kills), Bailey Miller (10 kills), and Brook Guelde (11 digs, 26 assists).
Harvard Invite: Marquette Academy finished 4-1 and runner-up at Saturday’s Harvard Invite. The Crusaders topped Vernon Hills JV (25-18 25-20), Alden-Hebron (25-7 25-10), South Beloit (25-17 25-15), and the host Hornets (25-9 25-17) before falling to the Vernon Hills varsity squad (15-25, 25-17, 15-10) in the championship match.
Marquette was led on the day by Meara Jimenez (31 assists, 16 kills and 10 aces), Kealey Rick (30 assists, 10 aces), Mary Lechtenberg (22 kills, 13 blocks), Lilly Craig (18 kills, nine blocks), Makayla Backos (11 kills, 14 digs, five aces), Anna Hjerpe (13 kills), Avery Durdan (nine kills, five blocks), Emma Rinearson (18 digs), Nora Rinearson (16 digs), and Maisie Lyons (15 digs, nine aces).
Girls tennis
Streator 4, Kankakee 1: At Kankakee, the Bulldogs picked up the road win over the Kays.
Danielle Sterner earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles for Streator, while the doubles squads of No. 1 Maddie Wahl/Mina James (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Alex Mohan/Indyanda Hernandez (7-6, 4-6, 10-7) and No. 3 Annie Michlik/Aubrey DeMoss (forfeit) were also victorious.
JV boys golf
Interstate 8 Conference Tournament: Ottawa posted a team score of 391 to finish just behind champion Morris (389) and runner-up Kaneland (390) at the I-8 Conference Tournament at Kishwaukee Country Club.
The Corsairs’ Logan Cottingham shot a 91 to place third as an individual, followed by Jax Addis (98, 8th), Jack Carroll (99, 9th), Deklan Gage (103, 16th), Landon Brandt (104, 17th), and Rylee Hogue (104, 18th).
Ottawa scored a team score of 169 to finish ninth of the 16 teams at the DeKalb Invite on Saturday at River Heights Golf Course. Cottingham and Carroll teamed up for an 80, good for 10th place for the Corsairs, with the duo of Houge/Brandt carding an 89, and Addis/Gage a 92.