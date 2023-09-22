The Times Area Roundup: Newark rolls to LTC win over IMSA

Volleyball
Newark 2, IMSA 0: At Aurora, the Norsemen stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play with a 25-5, 25-12 victory over the Titans.
Newark (18-2, 6-0) received eight kills from Kiara Wesseh, four kills from Addison Ness, five aces from Elle Norquist, and 12 assists from Lauren Ulrich.
Wilmington 2, Streator 1: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 to the Wildcats.
Streator (16-4-1, 5-2) was led by Sophia Pence (three kills, six digs, an ace), Sonia Proksa (five kills, four aces, six digs, a block), Mya Zavada (five kills, a block), Emma Rambo (17 assists, eight kills, five digs), and Rilee Talty (eight digs).
Marquette Academy 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Crusaders topped the Mallards in the Tri-County Conference match, 25-23, 25-19.
Marquette was led by Maera Jimenez (seven kills, five assists), Makayla Backos (five kills, six digs), Kealey Rick (10 assists, two aces), Nora Rinearson (eight digs), Maisie Lyons (five digs), and Emma Rinearson (five digs).
Serena 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Serena, the Huskers bounced back after a tough opening set against the Royals for an 8-25, 25-21, 26-24 triumph to improve to 7-5 overall and a perfect 6-0 in LTC play.
Serena was paced by Bella Erpenbach (10 digs, two assists), Paisley Twait (21 digs, 10 service points), Makayla McNally (four kills, eight blocks, an ace), Jenna Setchell (two kills, two blocks, an ace, six points), Macy Mahler (seven assists), and RayElle Brennan (four digs, eight points).
Earlville 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the Red Raiders defeated the Little Giants 25-13, 25-7 in LTC action.
Earlville was led by Hannah Pfaff (11 service points, five aces, three kills), Nevaeh Sansone (three kills, three digs), and Brook Guelde (eight assists).
Hiawatha 2, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the LTC with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 loss to the Hawks.
Somonauk was led by Riley Snider (seven points, 14 assists), Aubrey Chivario (six points), Haley McCoy (five aces, six kills), Olivia Taylor (six kills), Josie Rader (seven kills), and Addie Britt (eight assists).
Indian Creek 2, Leland 0: At Shabbona, the Panthers dropped a 25-11, 25-14 LTC decision to the Timberwolves.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At El Paso, the Falcons fell 25-13, 25-11 to the Titans.
Boys golf
Sandwich places 3rd at Dwight Trojan Invite
Sandwich posted a 224 score to finished third in the Dwight Trojan Invite at Dwight Country Club. The event was a two-man scramble with team scores based on the total for all three pairs.
Noah Campbell/Chance Lange carded a 72, while the duos of Kadin Kern/Dino Barbanente and Kai Kern/& Taylor Adams each registered 76s.
JV volleyball
Wilmington 2, Streator 1: At Wilmington, the Bullpups (11-9, 4-3) dropped a 17-25, 25-21, 25-18 ICE decision to the Wildcats.
Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (four blocks, six assists, four kills), Caty Talry (eight assists, four kills and two aces), and Maiya Lansford (eight digs).
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Crusaders picked up a 25-22, 25-12 victory.
Marquette was led by Hunter Hopkins (10 assists, two kills), Hailey Abbott (five digs, five aces), Kelsey Cuchra (three kills), Ava Offerman (three kills), Hayley Ewers (four digs, two aces), and Ayla Cuzinauskas (four digs).
Freshman volleyball
Streator 2, Wilmington 1: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Streator received strong outings from Maggie Wilkinson (six kills, four assists), Reese Reinhold (four aces, six assists), Ava Glisson (two aces, 10 digs), and Raegan Morgan (two aces, four kills, two digs).
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the Crusaders rolled to a 25-9, 25-5 triumph.
MA was led by Hunter Hopkins (nine aces, 10 assists), Kelsey Cuchra (three kills, two aces), Bobbi Snook (two aces), Greysyn Carrier (two aces), and Neveah Corcoran (two kills).