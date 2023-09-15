The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa volleyball earns 18th win of the season

Girls volleyball
Ottawa 2, Yorkville Christian 0: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates improved to 18-3 on the season with the 25-5, 25-14 win over the Mustangs on Thursday.
Ottawa had solid outings from Ryliegh Stevenson (five kills, one block), Lauren Denny (four kills), Olivia Evola (14 assists, four aces), Alyssa Malmassari (three aces), Reese Burgwald (five digs) and Haley Waddell (three digs).
Serena 2, LaMoille 0: At Serena, the Huskers (5-4, 4-0) rolled to the 25-11, 25-7 Little Ten Conference win.
Serena was led by Makayla McNally (six kills, two blocks), Macy Mahler (eight assists, seven service points), Bella Erpenbach (five digs) and Paisley Twait (10 points, seven digs, three kills).
Newark def. Leland 2-0: At Leland, the Norsemen stayed unbeaten in LTC play 25-6, 25-8.
Newark (12-1, 4-0) was paced by Adrianna Larsen (five kills), Kodi Rizzo (four kills), Olivia Smith (two blocks), Addi Long (two blocks) and Lauren Ulrich (12 assists).
Earlville 2, Parkview Christian 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders improved to 11-4 on the season 25-14, 25-19.
Nevaeh Sansone had 12 kills for Earlville, while Chesney Auter had 10 points and an ace, Brook Guelde 16 assists and Mady Olson 10 digs.
Somonauk 2, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the LTC via the 25-22, 25-18 decision.
Aubrey Chiavario led Somonauk with eight kills, while Addie Britt and Riley Snider recorded eight assists each. Josie Rader served to 13 points and Snider six. Ali McBride, Haley McCoy and Rader were cited by Bobcats’ coach Christy Pruski for their solid defensive play.
Morris 2, Sandwich 0: At Morris, the Indians dropped the road match in straight sets, 25-10, 25-20.
Fieldcrest 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Minonk, the Knights (12-3) used seven kills each from Allie Wiesenhofer and Kaitlin White, plus six more from Kaylin Rients in the 25-11, 25-13 win over the Falcons.
Bella Fortner had 12 assists and Macy Gochanour seven for Fieldcrest, while Wiesenhofer had six aces and White nine digs.
Girls tennis
Morris 5, Streator 0: At Morris, the Bulldogs fell short in their road dual.
Boys golf
Fieldcrest 5th at Livingston Co.Tournament: The Knights posted a score of 359 to finish fifth, and Woodland 424 to place 12th at the Livingston County Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac. Normal U-High won the event with a 321.
Fieldcrest was led by Nathan Buchanan (18th, 88), Eli Gerdes (19th, 88), Connor Reichman (24th, 90) and Carter Senko (30th, 93).
Woodland’s Tucker Hill carded a 92 to place 28th, Kyle Bliss a 99 to finish 42nd and Sam Schmitz a 105 to finish 50th.
Girls cross country
Somonauk quartet run at triangular: Junia Johnson led the Bobcats with a sixth-place finish in a time of 26 minutes, 48 seconds at the Hall triangular meet with La Salle-Peru. Johnson was followed by teammates Ellie Wiegman (9th, 28:24), Emma Rominski (10th, 29:01) and Madison Taylor (14th, 35:42).
Boys soccer
Ottawa 4, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 1: At Roanoke, the Pirates (6-4-1) picked up the road win.
Woodstock 8, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, keeper Kayden Page made 19 saves for the Indians in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss.
Sophomore volleyball
Ottawa 2, Yorkville Christian 0: At Kingman Gym, the Corsairs earned the two-set triumph.
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 3 Dixon 2: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, Ottawa received doubles victories from No. 1 Rylee O’Fallon/Emma Cushing (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 MaKenzie Eichelkraut/Maura Condon (6-2, 5-7, 10-3), and No. 3 Zulee Moreland/Peyton Bryson (6-2, 6-1).