BCR ticket for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Bureau County area sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 15

Boys golf - Mendota at La Salle-Peru (Oak Ridge), St. Bede at Wethersfield (Midland GC), Hall at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake); Princeton, Erie-Prophetstown at Rockridge (Highland Springs), 4 p.m.

Boys golf - Princeton, Newman, Kewanee at Monmouth-Roseville, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer - Indian Creek at DePue-Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Football: Plano at La Salle-Peru, Ridgewood at St. Bede; Hall at Mendota, Princeton at Orion, Kewanee at Bureau Valley, Monmouth United at Annawan-Wethersfield, 7 p.m.