BCR roundup for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023: Doubles teams lead Princeton tennis to 4-1 win

Princeton swept doubles play and split two singles matches to defeat Peoria Christian, 4-1, in girls tennis action at the PHS courts Thursday.
PHS got doubles wins from Nora Schneider and Caitlin Meyer at No. 1 (6-1, 6-0), Katie Kammerer and Kambri Fisher at No. 2 (7-5 , 6-1 ) and Erah Goodale and Abby Brown at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1).
Emilee Merkel was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles. Josie Leone fell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Newman 2, Princeton 0: League leader Newman (13-2, 5-0) defeated the Tigresses 25-22, 25-20 in Three Rivers East play Thursday at Prouty Gym.
Keighley Davis led the Tigresses (9-9-1, 2-4) with four kills and Karsyn Brucker and Kathy Maciczek added three each. Also for PHS, Natasha Faber-Fox had 11 assists and eight points while Miyah Fox, Kelsea Klingenberg each had five points.
PHS swept the sophomore (25-17, 25-20) and freshmen (25-10, 25-19) matches
Kewanee 2, Hall 0: The Boilermakers swept the Red Devils 26-24, 25-16 in Three Rivers East play in Spring Valley.
St. Bede 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: The Bruins scored a 25-19, 25-18 victory in a Tri-County Conference match at the Academy.
BOYS GOLF
At Rock Island: Princeton’s Tyson Phillips shared medalist honors with Rockridge’s Kaden Cope Thursday at Highland Springs Golf Course.
The host Rockets (176) edge Princeton (179) while Erie-Prophetsown (190) finished behind the pack.
Also scoring for PHS were Jackson Mason (43), Kaiden Coomer (47) and Luke Smith (47) with Jayden Fulkerson adding a 48.
At Sheffield: Wyatt Novotny shot a 37 and Landon Smith a 39 to lead host Bureau Valley to a 158-170 win over Hall in a Three Rivers rival dual at Hidden Lake Golf Club Thursday.
Also scoring for the Storm were Colin Stabler (40) and Landen Birdsley (42) with Atticus Middleton and Logan Philhower adding 46s.
Landen Plym topped Hall with a 38 with Noah Plym a 42, Jacob Diaz and Joseph Perez each with a 45, Johnni Escatel a 47 and Cody Orlandi a 48.
GIRLS GOLF
At Princeton: Sterling (204) edged host Princeton (206) by two strokes Thursday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course while Erie-Prophetsown (242) took third.
Ava Morton led PHS with a 46 followed by Addie Carr (51), Addie Hecht (52), Reese Reviglio (57), Mya Callison (63) and Morgan Foes (70).