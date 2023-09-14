The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa tops Sandwich, L-P on the links

Boys golf
Ottawa 148, Sandwich 168, La Salle-Peru 175: At Deer Park Golf Club, the Pirates, behind 1-over-par 36s from co-medalists Chandler Creedon and Bryer Harris, defeated the Indians and Cavaliers in Wednesday’s triangular.
Seth Cooper’s 37 and Drake Kaufman’s 39 rounded out the counting scores for the hosts. Also for Ottawa, Alex Billings shot a 40, Jacob Armstrong a 43, Colt Bryson a 44, and Logan Cottingham a 45.
Streator 150, Woodland 195: At Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac, the Bulldogs’ Cole Park shot a 2-under 34 to claim medalist honors and help the Bulldogs top the Warriors.
Jaydon Nambo and Logan Aukland each carded 38s for Streator (10-0), and Nolan Ketcham rounded out the scoring with a 40.
Woodland was led by Tucker Hill’s 44, with Dylan Dunham (career-best) and Sam Schmitz each posting 49s, and Kyle Bliss shooting a 53.
Girls volleyball
Earlville def. Woodland 19-25, 25-19, 25-23: At Earlville, the Red Raiders outlasted the visiting Warriors in three sets.
Earlville (9-4) was paced by Mady Olson (13 service points, 14 digs), Emily Harness (21 digs), Nevaeh Sansone (16 digs, 11 kills), Bailey Miller (six kills) and Brook Guelde (22 assists).
Woodland (9-5) was led by Malayna Pitte (eight points, five kills), Ella Derossett (seven points), Grace Longmire (nine kills), Shae Simons (16 assists), and Kaiden Connor (10 digs).
Seneca def. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-21, 25-14: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 11-5 on the season with the victory over the Panthers.
Seneca had strong outings from Lainie Olson (19 assists), Audry McNabb (seven kills), and Teagan Johnson (six kills).
Flanagan-Cornell def. Dwight 17-25, 25-15, 25-19: At Flanagan, the Falcons (5-10) bounced back to take the final two sets from the Trojans.
Woodstock North def. Sandwich 25-8, 25-23: At Sandwich, the Indians (3-15, 1-5) fell to the Skyhawks in the Kishwaukee River Conference match.
Boys soccer
Sycamore 4, Ottawa 1: At King Field, the Pirates dropped to 5-4-1 overall and 2-3 in Interstate 8 Conference play with the loss to the Spartans.
Serena 3, Reed-Custer 0: At Serena, Tanner Faivre and Carson Baker each had a goal and an assist for the Huskers in the win over the Comets.
Richie Armour also scored for Serena (6-4), while Eduardo Moncada recorded an assist.
Somonauk 5, Earlville 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (7-3-2, 2-0) defeated the Red Raiders (8-2, 1-1) in the Little Ten Conference match.